Allsteel Announces Opening of Design Lab in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsteel , a design-forward leader in commercial furnishings and architectural products, is excited to announce the opening of its new Design Lab at 1050 17th Street, in the heart of the busy Washington, D.C. market.

The Design Lab, set to open in late spring 2025, will be a center for the exploration of ideas where physical space and technology converge in a co-solutioning environment where Allsteel, dealers and clients can solve meaningful workplace challenges.

"The Allsteel Design Lab is the product of a long and thoughtful project, bringing forth the evolution that our designers need, and challenging the dynamic flex of our industry. This space will offer designers, our dealer partners and our clients a curated, 'phygital' and interactive experience where we can collaborate, create and envision the future of workplace, together," said Natalie Johansen Murray, VP, Brand Marketing, HNI Workplace Furnishings. "We are excited to, once again, think differently when it comes to bringing a space to life."

The 7,282-square-foot space, designed by Gensler, will serve as a "living lab" where technology is used to explore new ideas and help clients envision future spaces. Visitors will be able to interact with a mix of digital and physical workplace elements in an immersive way, enhancing their understanding and development of their project space.

"Bringing this new space to life in a continued region of focus for Allsteel— the D.C. market—will offer a new perspective on the intention of our brand in a physical space," said Carla Galli, VP Sales, Allsteel. "The Allsteel Design Lab is designed to instill confidence in our clients, assuring them that they are partnering with the right teams and manufacturer."

This beta exhibition enhances client ideation to execution, offering them the connection they need to feel confident in workplace solutioning. The Design Lab will provide tangible examples of the range and optionality of Allsteel's extensive workplace portfolio.

"When we opened the Allsteel Experience Center in Chicago's Fulton Market in 2023, we challenged the role and purpose of our brand, allowing us to create meaningful engagements with our customers alongside our dealer partners and the design community," added Jason Heredia, VP, Product Design, HNI Workplace Furnishings. "I am excited to see our brand continue its journey by investing in spaces that are relevant and evolving with our industry."

About Allsteel

Since 1912, Allsteel, an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

