Allsteel Celebrates the Stanley Center for Peace and Security as the Workplace Winner at the 2024 Planet Positive Awards

News provided by

Allsteel

Dec 02, 2024, 12:07 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsteel celebrates the Stanley Center for Peace and Security for being named the Workplace Winner in the 2024 Metropolis Planet Positive Awards. This recognition highlights the center's dedication to sustainability, equity, and innovation. Embodying Allsteel's "Designed to Do Better" philosophy, the center showcases a commitment to creating a better portfolio, positive impact, and enriched experiences for its customers. Outfitted with Allsteel's environmentally conscious furnishings – including Beyond® walls, Silea™ desks, Parallel™ sofas, and Corral Cobra tables – the Stanley Center exemplifies sustainable, functional, and impactful design.

Continue Reading
Allsteel celebrates the Stanley Center for Peace and Security for being named the Workplace Winner in the 2024 Metropolis Planet Positive Awards.
Allsteel celebrates the Stanley Center for Peace and Security for being named the Workplace Winner in the 2024 Metropolis Planet Positive Awards.
Allsteel Announces Opening of Design Lab in Washington, D.C. (PRNewsfoto/Allsteel)
Allsteel Announces Opening of Design Lab in Washington, D.C. (PRNewsfoto/Allsteel)

Located in Muscatine, Iowa, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security is a nonprofit hub for global collaboration, bringing together people from around the world to address critical challenges such as climate change, nuclear weapons, and the prevention of mass violence.

The center's transformation from the historic Musser Public Library into a state-of-the-art, sustainable facility was led by Neumann Monson Architects and completed in June 2023. It meets the rigorous standards of the Living Building Challenge, which emphasizes energy self-sufficiency, ecological harmony, and fostering meaningful connections between buildings and their communities, and is working towards official certification.

For more information visit www.allsteeloffice.com or www.stanleycenter.org.

About Allsteel
Since 1912, Allsteel, an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

SOURCE Allsteel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Allsteel Unveils Life Cycle Assessment Results for Beyond Architectural Products, Highlighting Significant Environmental Benefits Over Traditional Construction Materials

Allsteel Unveils Life Cycle Assessment Results for Beyond Architectural Products, Highlighting Significant Environmental Benefits Over Traditional Construction Materials

Allsteel, a leader in workplace solutions, underscores its commitment to sustainability with the results of a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) comparing...
Allsteel Announces Opening of Design Lab in Washington, D.C.

Allsteel Announces Opening of Design Lab in Washington, D.C.

Allsteel, a design-forward leader in commercial furnishings and architectural products, is excited to announce the opening of its new Design Lab at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics