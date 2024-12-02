Allsteel Celebrates the Stanley Center for Peace and Security as the Workplace Winner at the 2024 Planet Positive Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsteel celebrates the Stanley Center for Peace and Security for being named the Workplace Winner in the 2024 Metropolis Planet Positive Awards. This recognition highlights the center's dedication to sustainability, equity, and innovation. Embodying Allsteel's "Designed to Do Better" philosophy, the center showcases a commitment to creating a better portfolio, positive impact, and enriched experiences for its customers. Outfitted with Allsteel's environmentally conscious furnishings – including Beyond® walls , Silea™ desks , Parallel™ sofas , and Corral Cobra tables – the Stanley Center exemplifies sustainable, functional, and impactful design.

Located in Muscatine, Iowa, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security is a nonprofit hub for global collaboration, bringing together people from around the world to address critical challenges such as climate change, nuclear weapons, and the prevention of mass violence.

The center's transformation from the historic Musser Public Library into a state-of-the-art, sustainable facility was led by Neumann Monson Architects and completed in June 2023. It meets the rigorous standards of the Living Building Challenge , which emphasizes energy self-sufficiency, ecological harmony, and fostering meaningful connections between buildings and their communities, and is working towards official certification.

