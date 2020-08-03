Allston Appoints Nancy Laethem Stern as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allston Holdings LLC, parent of one of the nation's leading proprietary electronic trading firms, announced today that its Board of Managers has appointed Nancy Laethem Stern as Chief Executive Officer. Carlton Jones, who has served as CEO January 2011 through September 2012 and again from February 2015 through the present, will now serve as Executive Vice President, Head of Trading.

"We are pleased to appoint Nancy to the role of CEO and have her continue to execute the firm's strategic plan," said Keith Geeslin, Chairman of the Board of Managers. "Nancy has been an exceptional leader for the past seven years and a key contributor to our strategic vision. Her leadership has been integral to ensuring that we not only meet our goals, but exceed them. We are confident that Nancy is the right CEO for Allston's next phase of our growth."

Ms. Stern joined Allston in 2013 and most recently served as the firm's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Stern served as an attorney and partner at two leading national law firms: Katten Muchin Rosenman and previously Gardner Carton & Douglas, now part of Faegre Baker Daniels, for a combined 17 years. She began her law career as a clerk for the Honorable Robert H. Cleland, U.S. District Judge in the Eastern District of Michigan. Stern earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, with distinction, and a Juris Doctor degree, both from the University of Michigan.

"I am truly excited to work with the entire leadership team and the Board to continue executing on our business plan and ensure Allston realizes its full potential. We remain committed to attracting and assembling the industry's best and brightest trading, analytical and technology professionals," Ms. Stern said. "I am especially pleased to have Carlton lead our trading team and am sure the entire firm will continue to benefit from his creativity, experience, and vision."

Mr. Jones joined Allston in 2003 as a trader specializing in fixed income, foreign exchange, equity index and European products. In 2005, he was named Desk Manager for the Fixed Income desk and subsequently Group Manager for equity and equity index products as well. In 2008, Mr. Jones was named head of the firm's London office, and later that year assumed the role of Head of Trading. He has served as CEO two separate times, most recently February 2015 through the present. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Morehouse College in Atlanta.

"I am proud that we have built one of the strongest and most intelligent firms in the industry and am confident that Nancy is the right person to lead us during this next phase of the firm's growth," Mr. Jones said. "I am thrilled to be leading one of the most talented trading teams in the world and excited about what we will be able to accomplish together."

Phil Pinc will serve as General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Pinc previously served as Senior Counsel. Prior to joining Allston, Mr. Pinc served as General Counsel, Vice President and Secretary for National Stock Exchange, Inc. Previously, Mr. Pinc served as an attorney for the law firms Katten Muchin Rosenman and Winston & Strawn. He also served as an equity options pit trader at CBOE and a treasury spread trader. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Carleton College and a Juris Doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

About Allston

Headquartered in Chicago, Allston Holdings is parent to Allston Trading, one of the nation's leading proprietary electronic trading firms. Allston has offices in New York, Houston, and London and 90 employees globally. For more information, please visit www.allstontrading.com.

SOURCE Allston Holdings

Related Links

http://www.allstontrading.com

