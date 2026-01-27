At CES 2026, AllsWell Announces Strategic Partnership with LEAP GEO to Help Brands Move from Exposure to AI Citations and Recommendations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand communications and public relations consultancy AllsWell announced at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that it has entered into a strategic partnership with LEAP GEO, a firm specializing in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Through this collaboration, the two companies will integrate managed brand public relations with generative engine optimization to deliver communications solutions designed for the generative search environment, enabling outbound and overseas growth brands to move beyond traditional exposure metrics toward measurable growth in AI citations and recommendations.

AllsWell Marks Consecutive Appearances at CES: From Managed Brand PR to GEO, Advancing Brand Growth in the Generative Search Era

The partnership centers on a critical question in the generative AI era: how brands are referenced, recommended, and trusted by AI-driven systems. By aligning content structure, communications execution, and ongoing optimization of citation outcomes, AllsWell and LEAP GEO aim to build a communications framework that is actionable, trackable, and continuously improvable. This collaboration represents a significant expansion of AllsWell's capabilities in response to the rapidly evolving global communications landscape.

Consecutive CES Announcements Highlight AllsWell's Capability Evolution

At CES 2025, AllsWell announced a strategic partnership with a New York–based public relations firm, establishing a managed PR execution model across the North American market. This model emphasized full-spectrum involvement—from communications strategy and media relations to on-the-ground execution and delivery of measurable outcomes—addressing a common challenge in cross-market communications where strategy and execution are often misaligned.

Since 2025, the widespread adoption of generative AI in information discovery, product evaluation, and decision-making has further reshaped the communications environment. Increasingly, users turn directly to generative AI systems for answers and recommendations, rather than relying solely on traditional search engines or individual media outlets.

As a result, the effectiveness of brand communications is no longer measured only by visibility or coverage. Instead, a growing emphasis is placed on whether a brand is cited, recommended, and consistently referenced by generative AI systems.

Integrating GEO into the Communications Stack to Address New Measurement Challenges

Against this backdrop, AllsWell's announcement at CES 2026 formally incorporates GEO capabilities into its long-standing Managed Partnership Model, creating an integrated communications framework that spans:

Brand strategy and narrative development

Managed PR execution and media relations

Brand visibility within generative search environments

Sustained growth in AI citations and recommendations

LEAP GEO focuses on generative engine optimization methodologies and content engineering, helping brand information be structured and presented in ways that generative AI platforms can more effectively understand, retrieve, and cite. A core value of GEO lies in transforming AI citations—previously opaque and difficult to measure—into trackable, analyzable, and optimizable growth indicators, across multiple platforms and languages.

AllsWell's managed partnership approach ensures that these capabilities are not applied in isolation. Instead, they are integrated with real-world communications execution, verified media exposure, and long-term relationship building, allowing brand narratives to compound into durable brand assets over time.

Collaboration Focus: Aligning Communications Execution with Citation Growth

Through this strategic partnership, AllsWell and LEAP GEO will collaborate across three primary areas:

Establishing PR asset standards for the AI Search era , defining content structures, information hierarchies, and evidence frameworks that are more likely to be cited by generative AI systems;

, defining content structures, information hierarchies, and evidence frameworks that are more likely to be cited by generative AI systems; Delivering communications solutions centered on AI citations , with ongoing optimization of content creation, distribution, and presentation;

, with ongoing optimization of content creation, distribution, and presentation; Supporting long-term growth brands, converting short-term exposure into compounding trust and recommendation assets in overseas markets.

The founder of LEAP GEO commented:

"In generative search environments, being cited by AI is becoming a critical growth variable. GEO aims to make citation growth a manageable and optimizable outcome. Partnering with AllsWell allows this capability to be systematically embedded into brand communications and media execution."

The founder of AllsWell added:

"AllsWell has always focused on building brand communications that are authentic, credible, and verifiable. In the generative search era, brands must not only be worthy of citation, but also structurally easier to cite. Our partnership with LEAP GEO represents an important step in systemically upgrading the value of brand communications."

About AllsWell

AllsWell is a global brand communications and public relations consultancy serving clients across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The firm specializes in long-term, value-driven communications strategy, media relations, and managed execution for outbound and overseas growth brands.

