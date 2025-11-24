ALLSWIFIT Earns APMA Seal of Acceptance for Multiple Footwear Styles, Recognized for Promoting Good Foot Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLSWIFIT, the performance-driven footwear brand dedicated to life mobility, announces that several of its signature walking and running collections have received the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance. This prestigious recognition is awarded to products that meet strict standards for foot health, following a thorough review by a panel of expert podiatrists.

ALLSWIFIT has earned the APMA Seal of Acceptance for multiple walking and running styles, recognizing the brand’s commitment to foot health and performance-driven design. The honored styles - SwiftPlush, ActiveAiry, ALLSWIFIT 2.0, ActiveFloat, and ActiveBreeze 1.0 - offer high-rebound cushioning, ergonomic support, breathability, and enhanced stability. This milestone underscores the brand’s commitment to foot wellness without sacrificing style, performance, or accessibility.

The APMA Seal validates ALLSWIFIT's mission to create footwear that combines comfort, support, and durability for people who spend long hours on their feet, including nurses, teachers, commuters, walkers, and runners. ALLSWIFIT designs are engineered to deliver long-lasting stability, reduce fatigue, and enhance movement throughout the day, without compromising style or functionality.

Earning the APMA Seal underscores ALLSWIFIT's leadership in footwear innovation. Each shoe integrates science-backed support, ergonomic construction, and high-quality materials to meet the demands of life. From running errands to logging miles to powering through long workdays, the designs empower wearers to move with confidence, energy, and stability at every step. This distinction positions the brand not just as a footwear company, but as a trusted partner in everyday mobility, demonstrating that exceptional comfort, support, and performance can coexist in every pair.

ALLSWIFIT Styles with the APMA Seal of Acceptance

SwiftPlush – Dynamic Support with Hands-Free Ease

Women's | Men's

SwiftPlush brings energy return, stability, and effortless wear together in one shoe. Its 57% high-rebound EVA midsole delivers responsive cushioning, while an X-shaped TPU plate and foot-hugging insole ensure steady support with every step. The out-turned collar and elastic no-tie laces allow quick, hands-free entry, and a breathable mesh upper keeps feet comfortable through commutes, long shifts, or casual outings. SwiftPlush is designed for people who need a shoe that moves naturally with their stride, providing comfort, energy, and stability all day long.

ActiveAiry – Forward Momentum and All-Day Comfort

Women's | Men's

ActiveAiry encourages natural movement with lightweight cushioning and advanced breathability. Its 57% high-rebound EVA midsole absorbs impact while maintaining energy return, and an X-shaped torsion plate stabilizes the foot to prevent ankle twists. The breathable mesh upper and moisture-wicking foam insole keep feet dry, while a geometric rolling outsole enhances traction and promotes smooth, forward-driving motion. Perfect for running, commuting, or everyday activity, ActiveAiry supports dynamic lifestyles with comfort and confidence at every step.

ALLSWIFIT 2.0 – Slip-On Comfort Engineered for All-Day Stability

Women's | Men's

ALLSWIFIT 2.0 transforms the act of putting on shoes into a seamless experience, delivering hands-free convenience without sacrificing support. Its cushioned EVA midsole absorbs impact while a high-density foam insole provides targeted arch support, keeping feet comfortable during long workdays or back-to-back errands. The no-tie elastic laces and out-turned collar allow quick entry, while the embedded X-shaped TPU anti-torsion plate enhances stability and prevents twists or sprains. A breathable mesh and Lycra upper ensures airflow and friction-free comfort, making ALLSWIFIT 2.0 the ultimate companion for busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

ActiveFloat – Responsive Cushioning That Keeps You Moving

Women's | Men's

ActiveFloat is built for motion that lasts from morning to night. Its high-rebound EVA midsole cushions every step, while a woven mesh upper promotes airflow to keep feet dry and comfortable. The TPU film structure reinforces midfoot support, and a durable rubber outsole provides traction across streets, gym floors, or park paths. From dog walks to commute-to-gym routines, ActiveFloat delivers a blend of lightweight flexibility, responsive cushioning, and all-day reliability.

ActiveBreeze 1.0 – Breathable Support for Demanding Days

Women's | Men's

ActiveBreeze 1.0 is engineered for high-intensity activity and long hours on your feet. The extra-thick EVA midsole and mesh-covered foam insole absorb impact and keep feet dry, while breathable Jacquard mesh ensures constant airflow. Deep heel cups and padded Lycra heel counters maintain alignment and reinforce ankle stability, with TPU overlays adding structural support. A grippy rubber outsole provides slip-resistant traction on slick or uneven surfaces. Ideal for runners, commuters, or professionals, ActiveBreeze 1.0 delivers durable cushioning, stable support, and versatile style for every step.

A Milestone for Foot Health and Everyday Comfort

The APMA Seal of Acceptance highlights ALLSWIFIT's dedication to creating footwear that not only looks and feels great but also actively supports foot wellness. Each style reflects the brand's focus on innovation, thoughtful design, and everyday versatility, proving that performance, style, comfort, and accessibility can coexist in every step.

Explore ALLSWIFIT Styles

ALLSWIFIT sneakers are now available on Amazon and through the official website , offering accessible performance footwear for every lifestyle.

About ALLSWIFIT

ALLSWIFIT, NORTIV 8's performance-driven athletic and athleisure footwear line, blends innovative cushioning, ergonomic stability, and modern design to meet the needs of runners, walkers, commuters, and everyday adventurers. Built with accessibility at its core, ALLSWIFIT brings high-performance sneakers into daily life, offering comfort, versatility, and style without compromise.

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8 is a leading footwear brand delivering high-performance athletic, outdoor, and work shoes designed for real-world adventure. Combining rugged durability, innovative technology, and modern design, each style offers exceptional value and accessibility for adventurers, professionals, and everyday explorers. Built to perform on trails, job sites, and city streets, NORTIV 8 empowers every step with comfort, resilience, and confidence.

SOURCE ALLSWIFIT