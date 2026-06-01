Alltech introduces Olerix, a new solution designed to deliver efficient growth and feed performance in modern pork production

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltech has introduced Olerix™, an innovative phytogenic blend created to promote growth and feed efficiency in pigs. Through a proprietary coating process, the bioactive blend of phytogenic compounds used in Olerix is designed to outlast the manufacturing process, ensuring consistent outcomes from feed to finish. The result is a high-impact efficiency solution that provides consistent support for gut health, feed efficiency, immune function and growth performance. Olerix is backed by validated trials¹ conducted under modern pork production conditions.

"As the industry searches for technology to drive profitability forward in a more sustainable manner, we're thrilled to join that effort with our Olerix technology," said Mark Hulsebus, general manager for U.S. pork at Alltech. "Our work in this phytogenic space is yielding very encouraging results, and we're excited to make this new opportunity available to pork producers focused on optimizing feed efficiency and growth rates."

"Olerix represents the next generation of phytogenic technology — combining feed efficiency, livability and immune support into a practical commercial solution producers can implement today," said Andy Rash, U.S. monogastric director at Alltech.

As operational pressures continue to rise, producers need nutritional technologies with validated performance under real on-farm conditions. Olerix was developed by Alltech's global team of animal health and nutrition experts to improve feed conversion in swine production and bridge the efficiency gap within modern production barns.

"The Olerix technology is a robust addition to the Alltech monogastric product portfolio," said Dr. Jose Soto, monogastric research and technical lead at Alltech. "In our research, we have observed repeatable responses not only in growth performance but also in livability, especially in health-challenged nursery pigs. In finishing pigs, we have observed similar outcomes."

To learn more about Olerix at World Pork Expo, visit the Alltech Pork team at Booth #V419 and Hospitality Tent #EV420. Experts will be on site to discuss proactive nutrition strategies and solutions, new technologies, upcoming research and development, and trending industry topics.

For more information about Olerix, contact your Alltech representative or visit www.alltech.com/olerix.

Reference

¹ Soto, J.A., Cemin, H.S., Hart, M.D., Faccin, J.E.G., Hansen, S.A., and Hansen, E.L. 2026. Evaluation of a novel essential oil blend in nursery pig performance and health outcomes. Alltech, Nicholasville, KY.

About Alltech:

Alltech delivers smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture. Our diverse portfolio of products and services improves the health and performance of plants and animals, resulting in better nutrition for all and a decreased environmental impact. Our team produces specialty ingredients, premix supplements, feed and biologicals, backed by science and an unparalleled platform of services.

For more information, visit alltech.com, or join the conversation on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alltech, Inc.