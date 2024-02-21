Allthenticate Now Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to Elevate Enterprise Security with Streamlined Passwordless Authentication

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allthenticate , announced a new integration with Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will enhance enterprise security by simplifying and enhancing enterprise security to enable seamless, passwordless authentication experiences across multiple platforms.

Allthenticate joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Allthenticate Integrates with Ping Identity to Elevate Enterprise Security with Streamlined Passwordless Authentication Post this

Leveraging DaVinci, Allthenticate provides businesses with a robust and user-friendly authentication journey, integrating passwordless authentication mechanisms that are compatible with a wide variety of platforms. This integration aligns with the growing need for robust yet seamless security solutions in the enterprise sector.

"Our main objective at Allthenticate is to strike a balance between usability and security in every stage of our processes. This approach leads to streamlined operations for administrators, management, and end-users," said Chad Spensky, the CEO of Allthenticate. "Our integration with Ping Identity's DaVinci ensures a seamless experience for all users, thereby enhancing the overall security experience."

"There is an increasing importance to deliver unified access and VIP experiences both online and in-person, including delivering a rockstar mode for key use cases," explains Darrell Geusz, Product Lead for Neo at Ping Identity "Allthenticate does just that and more, and their DaVinci connector makes it easy to deploy within Ping's ecosystem."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Allthenticate leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Allthenticate's work with Ping Identity, visit the Integration Directory.

About Allthenticate

Allthenticate is sweeping the world of security with its cutting-edge passwordless authentication and access control solutions. Our technology simplifies the management of both physical and digital assets, offering unparalleled security and convenience for enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.allthenticate.com/

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

