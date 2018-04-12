AllThingsCrypto Releases Review of Cryptocurrency News Sources

AllThingsCrypto's review rates cryptocurrency news sources in the following areas: topic coverage, influence, speed of publishing, and bias. The review also discusses if the sites cater their messages to certain audiences or levels of background knowledge. This will provide viewers with a quick and simple resource for finding a crypto news site which is tailored to their interests and understanding.

"Because the crypto market is so young and relatively unknown, it is helpful to know where to find breaking news that is credible. We feel that this review will benefit all those who want to be well read on the latest crypto news, but it will probably benefit the crypto newcomers most since it outlines which sites cater to an unfamiliar audience and points out the site's biases," said Darren Faber, a representative of AllThingsCrypto.

The AllThingsCrypto cryptocurrency news source review is not a comprehensive list but an ongoing project. The list can be viewed here: https://allthingscrypto.tech/cryptocurrency-news-source-review/

