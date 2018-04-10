AllThingsCrypto Reviews Popular Cryptocurrencies' Performance

AllThingsCrypto's review of cryptocurrencies supplies visitors with a foundational understanding of the crypto-company, their mission, and their strengths and weaknesses. The cryptocurrency review ranks both coins and tokens on several parameters: investment risk, return on investment (in comparison to the general market trend), technological capabilities, and the team's performance.

"Many exchange services and other websites focus on providing the latest news on crypto companies but that information is pretty much meaningless to an investor who doesn't understand what that company does. We, however, want to provide crypto investors with a central location where they can learn the purpose of crypto coins/tokens and crypto companies and how they compare to their competitors within this space. To be clear, this is not financial advice but a starting point to understand each cryptocurrency," said Michael Templeman, the founder of AllThingsCrypto.

The AllThingsCrypto cryptocurrency review list is not a comprehensive list but an ongoing project. The list can be viewed here: https://allthingscrypto.tech/cryptocurrency-reviews/

About AllThingsCrypto

AllThingsCrypto is a helpful resource for all prospective and current crypto-investors. The website caters to beginners and intermediates by providing educational guides and an extensive blockchain glossary. AllThingsCrypto also caters to blockchain experts by publishing in-depth reviews of altcoins, impactful news, and insightful reviews of cryptocurrencies and exchanges.

As decentralized, digital technology becomes more mainstream, it is essential that people everywhere educate themselves about not only cryptocurrencies, but the crypto-market in general. AllThingsCrypto's mission is to provide the information, education, and new updates to its followers in a simple and efficient manner.

