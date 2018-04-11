AllThingsCrypto Reviews Popular Cryptocurrency Influencers

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllThingsCrypto has rated the leading experts in the blockchain/cryptocurrency industry. The review serves as a synopsis of the influencers' career and current standing among crypto traders and followers.
"Whereas many people know the industry leaders of the developed industry, people are unaware of the influencers in the crypto space. But while many people are unfamiliar with these individuals, these experts have a large sway in the crypto industry and trading markets," said Darren Faber, a director at AllThingsCrypto.
Faber and his team write the reviews of the influencers. The team rates the individuals based on their industry experience, influence, social media followings, activity level, coverage, and company/token affiliations.
Faber went on to explain, "We hope that website visitors view our website as the Wikipedia of cryptocurrency related topics, which is why we created this review. You can visit our page to get a short summary of crypto leaders to serve as background knowledge in your future crypto participation."
The AllThingsCrypto influencer review is not a comprehensive list but an ongoing project. The list can be viewed here: https://allthingscrypto.tech/cryptocurrency-influencer-reviews/
