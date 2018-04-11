AllThingsCrypto Reviews Popular Cryptocurrency Influencers

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllThingsCrypto has rated the leading experts in the blockchain/cryptocurrency industry. The review serves as a synopsis of the influencers' career and current standing among crypto traders and followers.

"Whereas many people know the industry leaders of the developed industry, people are unaware of the influencers in the crypto space. But while many people are unfamiliar with these individuals, these experts have a large sway in the crypto industry and trading markets," said Darren Faber, a director at AllThingsCrypto.