Alltown Fresh™ Opens its Newest Fresh Convenience Market in Hamden, Connecticut

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market, today celebrates the opening of its second fresh convenience market in the state of Connecticut. Located at 1941 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, the sleek farmstand-style market features fresh food choices and made-to-order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives.

The new 3,800 square foot market is focused on providing guests with healthy, fresh food and beverages on-the-go. Alltown Fresh menu items feature all-day breakfast, fresh salads, sandwiches, bowls, and more. Whether Hamden residents are looking for a quick avocado toast on gluten-free bread while they are rushing to a meeting, or need to grab diced onions for dinner, Alltown Fresh has it covered as the brand believes it's good to be fresh. The market also features self-serve, bean-to-cup coffee machines that press and brew locally roasted beans instantly for the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee on-demand, so say goodbye to day old coffee!

"We understand that our guests' lives are busy and eating healthy while on the run can be difficult. At Alltown Fresh, we have created a farm stand atmosphere with a focus on fresh food choices. Each item on the menu has been thoughtfully selected to be as healthy and clean as possible." said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP. "We are focused on bringing in locally sourced items such as honey from Hilltop Apiaries based in Connecticut to ensure we offer guests vast organic choices. We're very excited to open our second location in Connecticut and look forward to serving the people of Hamden."

The brand's curated selection of fresh and flavorful fare, which is ordered via touch-screen kiosks and built from scratch at the market's open kitchen, features all organic produce and fresh, on-site roasted vegetables. The menu includes the following items:

Breakfast Anytime - Grab a "Green Smash" with fresh avocado, raw pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and himalayan sea salt on your choice of bread. Or if you're looking to get your egg fix, order up a "Fresh Classic" breakfast sandwich with a cage free egg and cheddar cheese on a toasted roll. Add in chicken sausage, smoked ham, or smokehouse bacon!

Elevated Sandwiches - Guests can order the "Turnt Up Tuna" with line caught albacore tuna, mayo, red onion, celery, capers, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain. Or if they want an afternoon kick then go for the "Spicy Tom" with roasted turkey breast, avocado, north country smokehouse bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and spicy chipotle aioli.

Protein Bowls - If you're looking for a hearty and filling lunch or dinner, then bowls are the perfect choice. Guests have endless options such as the "Korean Kimchi" with brown rice, kimchi, green onion, red peppers, enoki mushrooms, celery, and sesame garlic sauce. You can even add in bulgogi style beef for some extra protein!

Fresh Salads - Opt for a "Killer Cobb" with finely chopped romaine, chicory, tomato, chicken, bacon, salami, radish, chickpeas, pepperoncini, cage free eggs, cheddar, avocado, fine herbs, and green goddess dressing. If you're looking to skip the meat then the "Tuscan Sun" is a great option with herb scented ciabatta, cherry tomato, pickled peppers, cucumber, red onion, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, and fresh basil.

Blended Smoothies - Perfect for a post workout treat , or quick snack before running to a soccer game, order up the "Green Glow" made with spinach, kale, pineapple, avocado, banana, apple, cucumber, lemon, mint, and your choice of milk. This smoothie is hydrating, nourishing, rich in fiber, contains vitamin a and vitamin c, plus it provides iron.

In addition, Alltown Fresh features outdoor seating, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone charging stations in a rush-free environment for neighbors to hang out with one another. Alltown Fresh in Hamden will be open 24/7, with the kitchen operating daily between the hours of 6:00am - 8:00pm. For more information on Alltown Fresh, visit us at 1941 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden or at https://alltownfresh.com/ . See our full menu here.

About Alltown Fresh

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Fresh is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer (where permitted), Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric car charging stations where possible. People shouldn't need to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience. Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another. Follow Alltown Fresh on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

