Alltown Fresh™ Rolls Out Four Choices for Contactless Shopping

WALTHAM, Mass., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market, has launched several new contactless ways for guests to shop for fresh groceries and nutritious meals during these difficult times. The brand was built on the belief that people should not have to sacrifice healthy, fresh food choices for convenience. As an integral part of the community, Alltown Fresh™ is committed to finding new ways to continue serving organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced meals to guests. With four new contactless ways to shop at Alltown Fresh™, the brand plans to continue serving guests by making their lives easier while also keeping them safe.

While major grocery chains are struggling to meet demand, Alltown Fresh™ has strong relationships with local farms and purveyors to ensure a reliable supply of fresh food throughout stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The brand prides itself on these local relationships, which support small suppliers across the region.

Given its solid supply chain and adaptability to the "new normal," the Alltown Fresh™ team has rolled out the following shopping options for customers:

Fresh Crates: Guests can now order crates of fresh groceries and stock up on necessities in one quick stop while avoiding crowds and empty shelves at grocery stores. Guests place orders 24 hours in advance and pick up crates of fresh Protein, Produce or Pantry items curbside the next day. Featured items include locally sourced fruits and vegetables, meats from family farms and organic pantry staples.

Guests can now order crates of fresh groceries and stock up on necessities in one quick stop while avoiding crowds and empty shelves at grocery stores. Guests place orders 24 hours in advance and pick up crates of fresh Protein, Produce or Pantry items curbside the next day. Featured items include locally sourced fruits and vegetables, meats from family farms and organic pantry staples. Meal Prep & Provisions: Alltown Fresh™ now offers pre-assembled meal prep kits to help get dinner on the table in minutes. Guests can place an order before noon to have their meal prep kit ready for pickup by 5:00 PM . Prep kits serve a minimum of four people and include options such as Taco Night; Teriyaki Rice Bowls; Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese; Chicken, Broccoli, and Pasta Bake; and Fresh Falafel Wraps.

Alltown Fresh™ now offers pre-assembled meal prep kits to help get dinner on the table in minutes. Guests can place an order before noon to have their meal prep kit ready for pickup by . Prep kits serve a minimum of four people and include options such as Taco Night; Teriyaki Rice Bowls; Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese; Chicken, Broccoli, and Pasta Bake; and Fresh Falafel Wraps. Curbside Pickup: Guests can call ahead to order menu items such as bean-to-cup organic coffee, fresh smoothies, artisan sandwiches, and composed salads , as well as traditional convenience products including household essentials. Alltown Fresh™ associates will bring items directly to guests' cars upon arrival.

Guests can call ahead to order menu items such as bean-to-cup organic coffee, fresh smoothies, artisan sandwiches, and composed salads as well as traditional convenience products including household essentials. Alltown Fresh™ associates will bring items directly to guests' cars upon arrival. Delivery through Grubhub: Alltown Fresh™ is now partnering with GrubHub to deliver fresh food choices and delicious menu items straight to guests' doors.

"The Alltown Fresh™ team has acted quickly to create ways to ensure our customers are equipped with healthy options and the ability to shop for fresh groceries in these uncertain times," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners. "The health and safety of our guests and associates is always top of mind and we're delighted to increase our contactless shopping options to make everyone's life a little bit easier."

For more information on Alltown Fresh's contactless shopping, please visit: https://alltownfresh.com/ways-to-shop/

About Alltown Fresh:

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Fresh is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer (where permitted), Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric car charging stations where possible. People shouldn't need to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience. Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment. Follow Alltown Fresh on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact: Fatimah Nouilati, 978-703-3124, [email protected]

SOURCE Alltown