Alltown Fresh™ Unveils its Fresh Convenience Market in Waterbury, Connecticut

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market, today celebrates the opening of its first fresh convenience market in the state of Connecticut. Located at 71 Homer Street in Waterbury, the sleek farmstand-style market features healthy, fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone charging stations in a rush-free environment for neighbors to hang out with one another.

Aimed at making life easier for the Waterbury community, the new 4,780 square foot market provides guests with healthy, fresh food and beverages on-the-go by offering a unique assortment of made-to-order meals focused on organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced alternatives. The brand's curated selection of fresh and flavorful fare, which is ordered via touch-screen kiosks and built from scratch at the market's open kitchen, features organic produce and fresh, on-site roasted vegetables. The menu includes the following items:

All-day breakfast offerings like the Mindful Moroccan, which combines slow cooked tunisian style tomato and vegetables, garbanzo beans, greek yogurt, poached cage free eggs and crostini.

Specialty protein bowls, such as the Happy Hipster, complete with freshly roasted carrots, broccoli, red peppers, zucchini squash and house-made garlic hummus.

Curated salads, such as the Tuscan Sun made from herb-scented ciabatta, cherry tomatoes, pickled peppers, cucumbers, red onion, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic and fresh basil.

Nutrient-rich smoothies, such as the Meet Your Matcha, which is freshly blended with banana, spinach, matcha powder, almond butter and guests' choice of milk - including almond, coconut and hemp alternatives.

Natural Kombucha from Vermont-based Aqua ViTea, organic, non-GMO soda sourced from Tractor Beverage Co, certified fair-trade soda with organic cane sugar from Maine Root Beverages and fresh, organic juice options are also available on-tap.

Artisan espresso beverages like Macchiatos and Iced Mochas, plus self-serve bean-to-cup coffee machines that press and brew locally roasted beans instantly for the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee on-demand.

"There is not one ingredient that we haven't put effort into. At Alltown Fresh, we give our guests the ability to watch our team members as they crack an egg and cook it, take fresh bread and toast it - and top it off with a little bit of avocado. We want to be known as a restaurant and a marketplace farm stand - and ultimately don't want to be doing the same thing everyone else is doing in the convenience store space," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP. "We truly believe our guests shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy foods for convenience, and we're excited to introduce this efficient, fresh approach to the people of Connecticut starting with our Waterbury location."

Alltown Fresh in Waterbury will also feature 16 regular fueling spots and four diesel-fueling stations. The market will be open 24/7, with the kitchen operating between the hours of 6:00am - 8:00pm, daily. For more information on Alltown Fresh, visit us at 71 Homer Street in Waterbury or https://alltownfresh.com/ .

About Alltown Fresh

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Fresh, is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer (where permitted), Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric car charging stations. People shouldn't need to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience. Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another. Follow Alltown Fresh on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

