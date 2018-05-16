Alltown® Launches Alltown Advantage™, Giving Customers More Ways to Save

"At Alltown, we are committed to earning and rewarding our customer's loyalty day-by-day. When we asked our customers what they would like in a loyalty program, we found they wanted fuel discounts, a program that lets them earn rewards on everyday purchases, and an easy-to-use app," said Eric Slifka, President & CEO of Global Partners. "The result is Alltown Advantage™, which allows the customer to decide how they want to use their rewards – whether it's discounts at the fuel pump or redeeming points in-store on fresh made foods or other daily purchases."

Enrollment for Alltown Advantage is easy and simple – no bank account information is necessary – and sign-up takes just a few minutes. Available through the Apple App Store & Google Play, as well as online and in-store, customers can sign-up and instantly start earning points on fuel and in-store purchases.

Alltown Advantage allows users to:

Save $1.00 off any in-store purchase or $0.10 off every gallon of fuel purchased for every 100 points earned

off any in-store purchase or off every gallon of fuel purchased for every 100 points earned Pay for purchases through the mobile app using MobilePay, as well as review past receipts and track rewards

Earn a free coffee or fountain drink after your fifth purchase of the same item

Easily locate an Alltown store in your area, as well as identify real-time fuel prices

Earn bonus points by taking advantage of special offers at Alltown locations

To download and set-up the Alltown Advantage App, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit www.alltown.com or follow Alltown on Twitter @AlltownMarket.

About Alltown

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown is the community friendly convenience market with over 70 stores throughout New England. Alltown is devoted to giving more communities the experience that seems to have been left behind - a local store with friendly, helpful employees who know your name and a warm, welcoming place that always has delicious meals and snacks made from premium ingredients and a huge selection of your favorite beverages all day long.

PR Contact :

Paige Griffiths

Kel & Partners

paige@kelandpartners.com

760-822-1392

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alltown-launches-alltown-advantage-giving-customers-more-ways-to-save-300649498.html

SOURCE Alltown

Related Links

http://www.alltown.com

