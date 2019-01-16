Alltown® Unveils Alltown Fresh™, The Fresh Convenience Market

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alltown® launches Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Alltown Fresh is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer, Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone, and electric vehicle charging stations. Unveiling a completely new convenience store concept featuring a sleek, modern store design and organic food menu items, Alltown Fresh is located at 22 Long Pond Road in Plymouth, MA.

Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another and enjoy a delicious coffee, snack or meal. The 4,800 square foot store incorporates classic hardwood signage, exterior and interior seating, an open grill for fresh made-to-order food items, kiosk ordering, a variety of organic self-serve beverages on tap, smoothies and artisan bakery items. In addition, Alltown Fresh features a wide selection of grab-and-go favorites and healthier packaged alternatives.

"We believe our guests shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy food for convenience, and it's our mission to establish Alltown Fresh as a go-to destination for fresh food choices, including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives, and a comfortable environment where our guests can enjoy grabbing food on-the-go or sit down and enjoy the moment," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP. "It's our hope to inspire the community to take advantage of locally sourced products and provide a menu that incorporates natural ingredients, freshly made food and amenities that go beyond what Alltown has ever offered before."

The Alltown Fresh menu will include made-to-order fresh food options suited for every palate and dietary preference, featuring locally sourced ingredients and products from brands in the Plymouth area. Below is a sample of the unique and delicious menu, featuring all organic produce and fresh, on-site roasted vegetables:

Curated breakfast options such as Clean Green Avocado Toast , complete with cage free eggs or tofu, spinach, fresh avocado, chia seeds and Himalayan sea salt on guests' choice of bread, which is locally sourced from Hearth's Artisan Bakery in Plymouth .

, complete with cage free eggs or tofu, spinach, fresh avocado, chia seeds and Himalayan sea salt on guests' choice of bread, which is locally sourced from Hearth's Artisan Bakery in . Specialty protein bowls, featuring locally sourced dressing from Cindy's Kitchen in Brockton , such as Korean Kim Chi , made with baby peas, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, sautéed mushrooms, quinoa and Korean Kim Chi sauce, and Mango Tango , complete with roasted summer squash, roasted zucchini, roasted peppers, roasted red onions, shredded carrots, three grain brown rice blend and a mango coconut pepper sauce.

, such as , made with baby peas, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, sautéed mushrooms, quinoa and Korean Kim Chi sauce, and , complete with roasted summer squash, roasted zucchini, roasted peppers, roasted red onions, shredded carrots, three grain brown rice blend and a mango coconut pepper sauce. Wholesome sandwiches on guests' choice of bread, such as the Fresh Pilgrim , featuring roasted turkey breast, quinoa, homemade cranberry orange relish, and mayo. Also, Veggie Palooza , made with fresh avocado, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, garlic hummus and pesto.

, featuring roasted turkey breast, quinoa, homemade cranberry orange relish, and mayo. Also, , made with fresh avocado, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, garlic hummus and pesto. A selection of specialty beverages, including smoothies, which are blended fresh on-site using all organic produce and come in a variety of flavors, such as Green Glow and Green Monster, kombucha on tap from Vermont based Aqua ViTea, organic, non-GMO soda alternatives sourced from Tractor Beverage Co, as well as certified fair-trade options made with organic cane sugar from Maine Root Beverages and fresh, organic juice options.

The brand is also elevating coffee offerings by bringing the boutique coffee shop experience to guests in a convenient and affordable on-the-go setting. Alltown Fresh is enlisting "bean-to-cup" Swiss Made coffee machines specially designed to press beans under five bars of pressure instantly for maximum flavor. Brewed hot or iced on-demand in small batches for the freshest cup possible, these beans are locally roasted in Connecticut and offer blends from around the world including fair trade and organic choices such as Monadnock Blend, Stratton Blend, Guatemala San Marcos, and more. Made-to-order classics such as macchiatos and lattes will also be available.

The new gas pumps include 12 regular fueling spots in the front of the market and three high-speed diesel-fueling stations in the rear for 18-wheeler trucks. Alltown Fresh will also offer four Electrify America direct-current fast chargers (DCFC) to serve customers with electric vehicles (EVs). The chargers range in power from 150kW to 350kW. Electric vehicle chargers that offer 350kW are capable of delivering energy for up to 20 miles of range per minute, which is seven times faster than most of today's DC chargers. These chargers are part of Electrify America's national network of high-speed workplace, community, and highway EV charging stations.

About Alltown Fresh ™

As part of the Global Partners LP family of brands, Alltown Fresh™ is the first fresh convenience market in America to offer fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer (where permitted), Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options, and phone and electric car charging stations. Alltown Fresh offers the local community healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals — including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives — all in a rush-free environment where neighbors can hang out with one another. Follow Alltown on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

