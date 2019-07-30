AllTrails® Acquires German Trails App GPSies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails , the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors, announced today the acquisition of German-based outdoor recreation platform, GPSies. The deal further enhances AllTrails' trail coverage across Europe and cements its position as the most comprehensive global resource for outdoor recreation.

Since its founding in 2006, GPSies has helped hikers, walkers and cyclists across the EU plan outdoor activities with a robust library of user generated GPS recordings along with a powerful route planning tool for creating downloadable custom maps. "We are delighted to join AllTrails in our mutual goal of helping people embrace the outdoors," said Klaus Bechtold, CEO of GPSies. "Together we can bring even more routes, services and information to a growing audience of people who are looking to spend more time outside enjoying nature."

As part of the company's effort to better serve trail-goers across the globe, AllTrails recently launched translated versions of its mobile apps and website, making all of its content available in German, French, and Spanish.

"Time spent in the outdoors is beneficial for everyone, improving both our physical and mental well being," said Jade Van Doren, CEO of AllTrails. "By continuing to expand our presence in Europe, we are not only fulfilling our goal of helping people access nature more easily and safely, but also making a positive impact on people's health."

GPSies is AllTrails' fourth acquisition; the company most recently acquired Trails.com in July 2019, UK based trails app iFootpath in April 2019, and EveryTrail in 2016. The company also recently received a $75 million investment from Spectrum Equity in October 2018 to help grow its overseas presence and expand trail data.

About AllTrails

AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with the largest collection of detailed, hand-curated trail maps as well as trail reviews and photos crowdsourced from its community of over 10 million hikers, mountain bikers and trail runners. AllTrails is the #1 Outdoors app for iOS & Android with more than 15 million mobile downloads and reaches 47 million people each year through alltrails.com, the App Store and Google Play.

