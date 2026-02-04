AllTranstek Completes Acquisition of RAS Data Services Assets

The transaction ensures continuity of vital rail services and a seamless transition for former RAS clients

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTranstek, LLC, a subsidiary of RAILTRAC Technologies Inc. and affiliate of Bourque Logistics LLC, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of RAS Data Services ("RAS"), strengthening its position as North America's largest railcar management and consulting company.

With the acquisition, AllTranstek assumes responsibility for supporting former RAS clients with uninterrupted service, enhanced financial stability, and expanded operational resources.

AllTranstek currently manages more than 500,000 railcars across North America and provides comprehensive technical and operational support to the rail equipment supply chain. Services include railcar fleet management, field Inspections, engineering, regulatory compliance support through StencilWatch® and ShopWatch®, non-destructive testing (NDT), and professional training programs.

"Our priority is a smooth, professional transition with minimal disruptions to our customers' operations," said Jeff Wilson, President of AllTranstek LLC. "We are uniquely positioned to not only stabilize but enhance RAS operations while preserving the experienced personnel and service continuity on which our customers rely."

AllTranstek is committed to delivering a professional, predictable, and transparent transition," said Steve Bourque, CEO of RAILTRAC Technologies Inc. "Our new clients can expect enhanced resources, long-term stability, and a higher standard of operational support and railcar safety and industry compliance."

Combined with Bourque's rail logistics capabilities and secure payments technology, AllTranstek's asset-management suite provides real-time asset visibility and maintenance controls, driving higher railcar utilization and fewer billing disputes with timely, accurate settlements.

AllTranstek LLC

AllTranstek is the rail industry leader for railcar fleet management and tank car technical expertise. AllTranstek manages over 500,000 railcars of all types for some of North America's largest companies, including multiple listed on the Fortune 100. With company history since 1994 and a combined employee industry experience of over 2500 years, AllTranstek has the knowledge that moves you ahead.

Bourque Logistics LLC

Bourque Logistics provides rail operations software for industrial shippers. Its automated rail logistics system has provided significant and ongoing value since 1989 with RAILTRAC®, YardMaster®, RateServer®, and other tools that address all facets of rail shippers' needs and integrate seamlessly with their ERP systems. Its Shipper BI™ tool provides managers real time intelligence and trending to manage complex distribution and logistics. For more information, visit www. bourquelogistics.com

TRANSPay Services LLC

TRANSPay Services is the secure payments and treasury partner for the rail industry, delivering technology-driven payment processing, reconciliation, and financial controls through its TiPS® (Transportation Payments System) platform. Integrated with AllTranstek's asset-management systems and Bourque Logistics' commercial offerings, TiPS streamlines supplier payments, freight audit settlement, and cash-flow management for railcar owners, lessors, shippers, and repair providers

RAILTRAC Holdings Inc.

RAILTRAC Holdings Inc, dba RAILTRAC Technologies, Inc. (RTT) is a rail industry-focused holding company that owns and operates AllTranstek LLC, Bourque Logistics LLC, and TRANSPay Services LLC. Through its operating companies, RTT provides integrated solutions spanning industrial rail logistics systems, payment processing, rail fleet management, engineering, and compliance services. The RTT platform is designed to support railcar owners, lessors, shippers, and service providers by delivering operational expertise, technology-driven workflows, and financial controls that enhance efficiency, compliance, and continuity across the rail supply chain.

Media Contacts:

AllTranstek: Jan Marino - 708-837-1023 | [email protected]

Bourque Logistics: Ross Heil - 281-362-3868 | [email protected]

Bourque Logistics: Bryan Fish - 281-362-6733 | [email protected]

