Alltrna Announces Presentations at ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting and TIDES USA 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltrna , a Flagship Pioneering company unlocking transfer RNA (tRNA) biology and pioneering tRNA therapeutics to regulate the protein universe and resolve disease, today announced a poster presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting taking place May 7-11 in Baltimore and a talk and two poster presentations at TIDES USA 2024 taking place May 14-17 digitally and in-person in Boston.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting

Poster Title: tRNA Therapeutics to Treat Stop Codon Disease

Session Date & Time: May 9, 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Presenter: Stephen Eichhorn, Ph.D., Head of Computational and Molecular Biology, Alltrna

Presentation Room: Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 1221

TIDES USA 2024

Talk Title: Manufacturing Strategies for Chemically Modified tRNAs

Session Date & Time: May 17, 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM ET

Presenter: William Kiesman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Alltrna

Session Title: Oligonucleotide Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls

Poster Title: Building 3-D homology models to support tRNA structure-based drug design

Presenter: Audrey Hughes, Ph.D., Scientist II, Computational Chemistry, Alltrna

Poster Title: Quantification of Tissue Delivery for tRNA Therapeutics in LNP Formulations

Presenter: W. George Lai, Ph.D., Head of DMPK, Drug Safety and Clinical Pharmacology, Alltrna

Posters will be displayed onsite in the exhibit hall throughout TIDES USA 2024.

About Stop Codon Disease

Stop Codon Disease encompasses thousands of rare and common diseases that stem from premature termination codons (PTC) also called nonsense mutations, where the code for an amino acid has been mutated into a premature "stop" codon. This results in a truncated or shortened protein product with no or altered biological activity that causes disease. Approximately 10% of all people with a genetic disease have Stop Codon Disease, representing approximately 30 million people worldwide. Alltrna is engineering tRNA medicines that can read these PTC mutations and deliver the desired amino acid, thereby restoring the production of the full-length protein.

About Alltrna

Alltrna unlocks tRNA biology to treat disease. The company's platform incorporates AI/ML tools to develop and deliver diverse programmable molecules with broad therapeutic potential. Alltrna has an unprecedented opportunity to advance a single tRNA medicine to readthrough premature stop codons and unify treatment across a wide range of diseases with the same underlying genetic mutations. Alltrna was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering. For more info, visit www.alltrna.com .

