Innovative social meditation and manifestation app aims to harness the power of the collective to help shape a better world

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLTRUEistic – a company set to redefine how individuals engage with their mental health, personal growth, and community– has launched a groundbreaking new app for iOS and Android devices to unite people from around the world to co-create a more positive future together.

ALLTRUEistic app launches to revolutionize well-being, community, and purpose

ALLTRUEistic transforms mobile phones into powerful tools for personal evolution and global transformation. The platform is specifically designed to purposely intend for new experiences around what each person is most passionate about, such as deeper connections, improved mental or physical health, professional development, enhanced relationships, or uplifting a loved one. It's the world's first app to foster the true power of mass consciousness by bringing together groups with common interests to experience and energetically contribute to an elevated world.

"What would happen if we built communities of people that united their hearts and minds around a common vision for peace, for healing, for a better world?" asked Tiffani Churchill, founder and CEO of ALLTRUEistic. "Could mass consciousness shift awareness from the challenges we are facing to co-creating a more evolved future for ourselves, for each other and for humanity? I believe we can and feel the time is NOW!"

In today's digital age, where chaos and negativity seem pervasive, ALLTRUEistic represents a shift towards a new kind of social platform — one that unites people from various backgrounds with a shared vision of hope, healing and infinite potential.

Distinctively, ALLTRUEistic offers an environment where participants can donate their time and awareness to significant causes through short, guided meditations of 72 seconds, 5 minutes or 10 minutes. By engaging in purposeful intention, building deeper connections, and developing a daily practice of uniting the heart and mind, ALLTRUEistic emerges as a catalyst for both global and individual evolution.

Key features of the app include:

Create intentions to enhance your life, empower another, or contribute to a vision of a better world.

Participate in Happening Now meditations scheduled to bring groups together focused on a common interest.

Learn to bring your heart and brain into coherence.

Develop a daily practice of mindfulness and deeper focus.

Feel more connected and uplifted by viewing the heart brain icon which displays how many people have gifted their time and energy towards an intention.

Utilize personal intentions to mentally rehearse and rewire the brain for optimal performance, an elevated state of being, peak wellness, improved relationships or increased opportunities.

Build community and expand connections. Reduce feelings of loneliness.

Invite groups together to privately meditate on shared intentions such as the wellness of a loved one.

Set recurring intentions to gift time and energy daily to interests you are most passionate about.

Take advantage of the calendar feature to be reminded of events most important to you.

Message a connection or develop a community through chat.

Feel like you are part of something bigger as you track your energetic contributions.

Set personal goals to contribute to enhancing your life or another's life every day and view your user streak.

Develop a sense of purpose as you connect, uplift, support and contribute to a more evolved future for ALL.

"Through ALLTRUEistic, a new pathway emerges filled with hope and possibility that transcends our individual well-being and unites us in the collective transformation of our future," added Churchill.

People who want to make a difference – but don't know how – can join a community or build one around global or local interests such as world peace or a healthy planet and connect with other like-minded individuals. ALLTRUEistic embodies the belief that each person affects the whole and together we can have a profound impact on the world, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to make a difference.

ALLTRUEistic is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. For additional details, visit https://alltrueistic.com .

About ALLTRUEistic

Founded in 2023, ALLTRUEistic Inc. is dedicated to developing innovative solutions to unite, uplift, and empower each other. We are on a mission to establish a global community because we believe the power of the collective has the greatest potential to impact the future of humanity. ALLTRUEistic turns everyone's phone into a daily tool for collectively shifting reality…for the greatest good of ALL!

