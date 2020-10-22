Alltrust Makes a Bold, Broad Move to Address Mental Health in Partnership With eMindful

"Alltrust's culture is immersed in care for the health and well-being of its clients, employees and their families, and we are driven to support them now more than ever," said Tim Love, CEO, Alltrust Insurance. "Partnering with eMindful has allowed us to differentiate ourselves by providing all of our clients' employees a robust, mental health resource that's proven to make a positive impact."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that 18.5% of Americans typically experience mental health issues in a year. Now during COVID, the Kaiser Family Foundation has reported this number has spiked with 45% saying the pandemic has affected their mental health.

To help address the increasing mental health concerns, Alltrust Insurance clients, employees, and their dependents now have unlimited access to eMindful's evidence-based mindfulness programs promoting health, happiness, and performance. eM Life offers live, expert-led, online mindfulness sessions and hundreds of hours of on-demand content that builds skills and practical strategies to manage life's ever-evolving stressors.

"Alltrust clearly puts their clients first, serving as a caring and committed employee benefits partner," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "This gesture by Alltrust for their clients is very aligned with our values, and we're delighted to support their leadership in being a strong helping hand to protect mental health for so many."

About Alltrust Insurance

Alltrust Insurance is an employee benefits and HR consulting firm dedicated to creating healthier organizations for their clients. In cultivating healthier businesses, we have pruned our own culture to be passionately focused on people and helping them live their best lives. Since 2015, Alltrust has been a proud member of the Acrisure family, one of the top four independent insurance brokerages in the United States. Alltrust serves employer groups with local stature and national presence, providing solutions for all employee populations. Learn more at alltrustinsurance.com.

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. Fortune 500 employers partner with eMindful to prevent rising healthcare costs and to recruit and retain a high-performing workforce that is passionate, inspired, and engaged. Leading health plans use eMindful to improve health outcomes, differentiate their business, and improve quality ratings.

Media Contacts:

Brad Zenz

Alltrust Insurance

727-772-4239

[email protected]

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

[email protected]

SOURCE eMindful

Related Links

https://www.emindful.com/about/

