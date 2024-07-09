Allucent Awarded 5-Year BARDA Agreement Aimed at Enhancing and Accelerating Decentralized Clinical Trials for Medical Countermeasure Development

CARY, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent, a global mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO), announced today that it has been selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for its new Decentralized Clinical Operations for Healthcare and Research (D-COHRe) initiative.

According to BARDA, D-COHRe will enhance decentralized clinical study capabilities in order to support and accelerate the development of medical countermeasures (MCMs) and bolster the nation's ability to prepare and respond to future public health emergencies (PHEs).

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated and catalyzed utilization of decentralized healthcare, including telemedicine, retail clinics, wellness apps, and more. At the same time, the pandemic highlighted the need for clinical trial modernization – specifically, the need to shift from traditional, centralized clinical studies to more patient-centric, decentralized clinical research that enables participation from more locations in order to rapidly validate and distribute broad sets of MCMs including new diagnostics, vaccines and antivirals.

By participating in the D-COHRe program, Allucent will leverage the shift toward decentralized healthcare and enhance decentralized clinical study capabilities in order to build sustainable capability and evaluate medical countermeasures in real world environments.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic there is a pressing need and an unprecedented opportunity to realize the potential of decentralized clinical trials," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Allucent. "Allucent is proud to partner with BARDA on this important initiative to bolster pandemic preparedness by enhancing decentralized clinical study capabilities. We look forward to applying our decentralized trial expertise to validate, pilot, and implement new products, technologies, and approaches intended for decentralized use, with the agility needed during a public health emergency."

In support of the D-COHRe program, Allucent will enhance its capabilities to deploy decentralized clinical trials, including hybrid and fully decentralized trials using home health, mobile health, telehealth and alternative research sites. These diverse site models will be supported by secure data collection technology, engagement tools for participants, and numerous research services to facilitate the enrollment and retention of diverse and dispersed research participants.

Over the course of the 5-year program, Allucent will focus on enhancing innovation with decentralized care capabilities in order to execute highly efficient and relevant clinical research in decentralized clinical settings. Allucent will also identify and address challenges for implementing and conducting decentralized clinical trials and monitor the success and sustainability of the decentralized trial model throughout the program.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Division of Research, Innovation and Ventures ("DRIVe"), under Agreement number: 75A50124C00025.

About Allucent

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges of its biopharma and government clients. Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics, and clinical pharmacology across various therapeutic areas. With more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries, Allucent's individualized partnership approach provides experience-driven insights and expertise to assist its clients in successfully navigating the complexities of delivering novel treatments to patients. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

SOURCE Allucent