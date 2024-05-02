Allucent Recognized with CRO Leadership Awards for Expertise and Compatibility

CARY, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent, a global mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO), received two CRO Leadership Awards presented by Clinical Leader and Life Science Connect for the second consecutive year. Recipients of these awards are determined based on research conducted by Industry Standard Research (ISR) to identify CROs that meet or exceed their customers' expectations. This year, Allucent received awards in the Expertise and Compatibility categories across Small Pharma and Overall (Big and Small Pharma combined).

"We're honored to be recognized through the CRO Leadership Awards for the second consecutive year," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Allucent. "Exactly two years ago this month we launched under the Allucent brand with a laser focus on helping small and mid-sized biotech companies solve their toughest challenges by bringing unsurpassed value and a true partnership approach. These awards are a testament to our A-team's ability to deliver on that mission. We look forward to continuing to exceed expectations as we help sponsors navigate and accelerate their drug development journeys in the years ahead."

To determine the award winners, 42 contract research organizations were assessed on more than 20 performance metrics through ISR's annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey. Survey respondents were recruited from biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes and have decision-making authority at their companies when working with CROs. Individuals completing the survey evaluated companies with whom they had outsourced a project in the past 18 months to ensure the data determining the award winners reflect first-hand experience working with the CROs being evaluated.

About Allucent

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges of its biopharma and government clients. Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics, and clinical pharmacology across various therapeutic areas. With more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries, Allucent's individualized partnership approach provides experience-driven insights and expertise to assist its clients in successfully navigating the complexities of delivering novel treatments to patients. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

SOURCE Allucent