Allulose Market Size to Grow USD 308.2 Million by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 11.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Allulose Market is Segmented by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Type (Powder, Liquid, Crystal), by Application (Food, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Sauces and Dressings, Beverages, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2032.

The global allulose market size was valued at USD 95.4 Million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 308.2 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Major factors driving the growth of the allulose market

The fact that allulose has several health benefits, such as stabilizing blood sugar levels and reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, lessening the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), is projected to improve the allulose market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ALLULOSE MARKET:

Demand for functional ingredients such as allulose, which gives health advantages without sacrificing the flavor or sensory quality of food products, is increasing as the market for functional foods and convenience meals develops. In addition, a taste for healthful and practical foods has developed owing to a growth in urbanization, a rise in living standards, and an increase in the number of working professionals with hectic schedules. The allulose market is developing as a result of customers' altering lifestyles and rising health consciousness. Allulose is certified as safe by the Food and Drug Administration and it is an excellent replacement for sugar. These factors are predicted to fuel the revenue growth of the allulose market growth over the forecast period.

The sale of pricey allulose-based goods including flavorings, puddings, candies, dairy products, and others can be profitable for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Also, a lot of businesses focus on manufacturing and selling products with an allulose base. Hence, it is anticipated that these variables would generate a number of growth possibilities for the leading market participants over the approaching years.

With the keto diet, very little carbohydrate is consumed. Allulose is a wonderful option for keto-friendly desserts because it doesn't have many calories. Moreover, allulose has no impact on insulin or blood sugar levels. For those suffering from illnesses like diabetes, it's a good alternative. This factor is expected to increase the growth of the allulose market.

The intake of high-calorie sugar has been linked to a number of health problems, and the market for artificial sweeteners is driven in large part by concerns about their safety. This is motivating customers to choose allulose as a healthy sugar substitute, which in turn is driving allulose market demand on a global scale.

ALLULOSE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

North America is expected to dominate the global market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. The United States and Mexico are anticipated to dominate the North American allulose market. For instance, consumer awareness of the advantages of natural sweeteners like allulose generated from figs, wheat, corn, and other sources has increased quickly in Mexico. This is primarily due to a shift in lifestyle, rising obesity rates, and a decline in physical activity. Mexicans are choosing low-calorie substitutes for sugar because they taste sweeter. In the approaching years, it is projected that this aspect will increase the market share of allulose.

Key Players:

Anderson Global Group

Apura Ingredients

Bonumose LLC

cargill

CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

Ingredion Incorporated

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

mcneil nutritionals

quest nutrition

Tate & Lyle PL

SOURCE Valuates Reports