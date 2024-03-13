Allumiqs and Prolytix form strategic partnership to accelerate drug discovery and development

The partnership focuses on enabling customer success, by reducing time-to-value and optimizing R&D investments with integrated solutions and processes.

HALIFAX, NS and ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allumiqs and Prolytix , today announced their long-term, strategic partnership focused on delivering collaborative and integrated solutions to help customers optimize drug development pipelines. Together the partners empower customers with bioanalytical solutions to advance drug candidates from the early R&D phases through to lot release.

Allumiqs is a CRO solutions partner for biotech and biopharma, bringing together LC-MS and multiomics expertise, along with data analytics and insights, to save you time and money in your development pipeline. Our team is your dedicated innovation collaborator, working with you to advance your discoveries with on-demand or customized solutions.

This strategic collaboration comes after several successful joint customer engagements, leveraging Allumiqs' expertise in multiomics and LC-MS/MS solutions and Prolytix's complementary large- molecule drug product lifecycle management. Collectively the partners offer cohesive solutions that optimize efficiency and accelerate advancements in the drug development pipeline.

Allumiqs delivers both biological insights and therapeutic characterization in the early phases of a customer's R&D work, including mechanism of action, biomarker identification, and drug product characteristics. Armed with this information the customer then seamlessly advances in the process to work with Prolytix for subsequent targeted method development for stability, potency, and GMP release testing. Together, the two companies are offering customers interconnected solutions and processes and a blended team of experts to reduce the complications and risks associated with transferring critical R&D work between two unknown vendors.

"We found many synergies in working with the team at Prolytix in collaborative customer projects, most importantly our shared commitment to customer success. Now in partnership with Prolytix we can take all of our customers further in the drug development process with connected solutions from early R&D to lot release. Our goal is to make it simple for our customers to engage with the innovation partners they need at every stage of the drug discovery process, and our partnership with Prolytix does that." Kent MacLean, CEO, Allumiqs Corporation.

"This is exciting news for our customers. Our partnership with Allumiqs is a natural one that further enhances our existing portfolio of products and analytical services to support the research, development, and commercialization of IVDs, clinical diagnostics, and large molecule biotherapeutics. We've already proven that linking our expertise and solutions together in customer engagements enables a robust scientific platform to optimize and advance biopharma research, and we look forward to building on this." David Halverson, President and CEO, Prolytix.

About Allumiqs

Allumiqs is a CRO solutions partner for biotech and biopharma, bringing together LC-MS and multiomics expertise, along with data analytics and insights, to save you time and money in your development pipeline. Our team is your dedicated innovation collaborator, working with you to advance your discoveries with on-demand or customized solutions. allumiqs.com

About Prolytix

Prolytix, formerly Haematologic Technologies (HT), is a leading provider of analytical and bioanalytical services to support the research, development, and commercialization of large molecule biotherapeutics and reagents for coagulation research. Prolytix builds on 35+ years of expertise to identify and solve the most complex large molecule challenges. goprolytix.com

Media Contacts:

Allumiqs – Andrea Young, [email protected]

Prolytix – John Moriarty, [email protected]

SOURCE Prolytix