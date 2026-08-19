Allure Beauty Concepts Converts Scottsdale Facility to FDA-Registered OTC Manufacturing Site

Expansion lets beauty, wellness, and oral care brands produce OTC drug products — from mineral sunscreens to fluoride toothpaste — with a single cGMP-compliant manufacturing partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Beauty Concepts, the contract and private label formulator and manufacturer serving the beauty, wellness, and oral care industries, today announced it has converted its Scottsdale, Arizona, facility into a fully FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant over-the-counter (OTC) drug manufacturing site. The conversion allows brands to develop and produce OTC treatment products — including sunscreens, acne treatments, antiperspirants, dandruff shampoos, and fluoride oral care — with a single qualified partner.

Allure Beauty Concepts Scottsdale Facility

The distinction matters for brands. A product that beautifies but makes no therapeutic claim is a cosmetic. The moment a product contains an FDA-recognized active ingredient at a monograph-specified concentration, carries a Drug Facts panel, and makes a treatment claim — such as blocking UV rays, treating acne, controlling dandruff, or preventing cavities — it is legally an OTC drug and must be manufactured under drug cGMP (21 CFR 211). That standard requires an OTC-qualified manufacturer rather than a cosmetics-only facility.

With the Scottsdale conversion, Allure Beauty Concepts is now cleared to manufacture across a broad range of FDA OTC drug monograph categories, including sunscreens and SPF skincare; topical acne treatments; skin protectants; external analgesics such as anti-itch and sunburn relief; antiperspirants; dandruff and scalp care; topical antifungals; first aid antiseptics and hand sanitizers; and anticaries oral care, including fluoride toothpaste and rinses.

Ann Berry, Executive Chair at Allure Beauty Concepts, commented: "From the 'skinification' of hair to SPF cosmetics that combine daily sun protection with make up, demand is growing for more innovative OTC products across beauty and personal care. The expanded OTC capabilities of Allure Beauty Concepts in Scottsdale, Arizona - the wellness capital of America - mark a strategic investment in serving the science-driven categories at which the beauty and healthcare markets converge."

"Converting our Scottsdale facility to an OTC-qualified site removes a major barrier for the brands we serve. A skincare, hair care, wellness, or oral care company can now bring a treatment product from concept to finished, cGMP-compliant production without piecing together multiple manufacturers," said Thomas Mooy, CEO at Allure Beauty Concepts.

Rick Beatty, Vice President of Quality and Regulatory at Allure Beauty Concepts added: "Manufacturing OTC products is a different discipline from cosmetics. Each formula has to hold its active ingredient at the exact monograph concentration, remain stable across its full shelf life, and pass the analytical testing and batch documentation that drug cGMP requires — there is no margin for approximation. Our facility in California already takes on that complexity on behalf of our clients and I am proud that our location in Arizona can now too."

The expanded OTC capability at Allure Beauty Concepts in Scottsdale is designed for four groups: beauty and skincare brands launching SPF, acne, or medicated skincare lines; wellness brands adding antiperspirants, anti-itch, antifungal, and first-aid products; hair care brands looking for expanded product applications such as in the treatment of dandruff; and oral care brands producing fluoride toothpaste and rinses on dedicated equipment. The Scottsdale site supports both turnkey formulation and fill-and-finish of existing formulas.

Brands interested in OTC contract manufacturing at the Scottsdale facility can learn more at www.allurebeautyconcepts.com.

About Allure Beauty Concepts

Allure Beauty Concepts is a leading beauty and personal care contract manufacturer specializing in product development, formulation, manufacturing, packaging, and turnkey solutions for emerging and established brands. Allure Beauty Concepts delivers decades of scientific expertise, operational excellence, and customer-focused service to bring innovative skincare, hair care, wellness, OTC, and personal care products to market.

With more than 155,000 square feet of manufacturing space across facilities in California and Arizona, Allure Beauty Concepts offers advanced capabilities in certified organic, OTC, and non-OTC manufacturing; custom formulation; quality assurance; and scalable production. Driven by innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, Allure Beauty Concepts helps brands accelerate speed to market while delivering high-performance products that meet evolving consumer needs.

Learn more at www.allurebeautyconcepts.com

SOURCE Allure Beauty Concepts