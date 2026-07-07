Christine Raitt of Allure Beauty Concepts Elected to Independent Beauty Association Board of Directors

Appointment reinforces Allure Beauty Concepts' commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and advancing the future of independent beauty.

NEW YORK, Jul 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Beauty Concepts is proud to announce that Christine Raitt has been elected to the Board of Directors of Independent Beauty Association (IBA), joining a distinguished group of leaders dedicated to advancing the beauty and personal care industry.

Christine Headshot IBA Logo

Raitt was elected as part of IBA's 2026–2027 Board of Directors slate during the organization's annual meeting of the members held on June 30, 2026. Her appointment reflects the longstanding commitment of IBA and Allure Beauty Concepts to identifying next-generation talent that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth across the beauty industry.

As a leader at Allure Beauty Concepts, Raitt works closely with personal care brands, suppliers, and industry partners to bring innovative products to market, with a particular focus on science-driven innovation. Throughout more than a decade in the beauty formulation and manufacturing sector, Raitt has been a strong advocate for industry collaboration and the sharing of expertise that defines its dynamism.

"Christine's election to IBA's Board is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the leadership, industry knowledge, and commitment she brings to our organization and to the broader beauty community," said Ann Berry, Executive Chair of Allure Beauty Concepts. "Independent Beauty Association plays a critical role in supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation across the industry, across the industry, values that are aligned with our mission at Allure Beauty Concepts. We are incredibly proud to see Christine recognized by her peers and excited for the contributions she will make as a member of the board."

Independent Beauty Association serves as a leading voice for the wellness and personal care ecosystem through advocacy, education, networking, and collaboration. As a member of the Board of Directors, Raitt will work alongside fellow industry innovators to help shape the organization's strategic priorities that strengthen the future of beauty.

"We're excited to welcome Christine to IBA's Board of Directors and grateful for her willingness to serve," said Dr. Akemi Ooka, CEO of the Independent Beauty Association. "Her perspective will strengthen our Board as we continue championing the growth, innovation, and long-term success of IBA's member community while advancing the broader independent beauty and personal care industry."

"I am honored to join the IBA Board of Directors and contribute to an organization that has such a meaningful impact on the beauty industry," said Raitt. "Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the power of collaboration, entrepreneurship, and shared expertise. I look forward to working alongside fellow board members to support innovation and at a time when technology is rapidly changing every aspect of the beauty industry, from R&D to distribution."

Raitt's appointment underscores Allure Beauty Concepts' ongoing commitment to supporting the organizations, partnerships, and initiatives that help beauty brands thrive. As an active participant in the beauty industry and a supporter of Independent Beauty Association's mission, Allure Beauty Concepts remains dedicated to advancing innovation, education, and collaboration throughout the beauty ecosystem.

About Allure Beauty Concepts

Allure Beauty Concepts is a leading beauty and personal care contract manufacturer specializing in product development, formulation, manufacturing, packaging, and turnkey solutions for emerging and established brands. Allure Beauty Concepts delivers decades of scientific expertise, operational excellence, and customer-focused service to bring innovative skincare, hair care, wellness, OTC, and personal care products to market.

With more than 155,000 square feet of manufacturing space across facilities in California and Arizona, Allure Beauty Concepts offers advanced capabilities in certified organic, OTC, and non-OTC manufacturing; custom formulation; quality assurance; and scalable production. Driven by innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, Allure Beauty Concepts helps brands accelerate speed to market while delivering high-performance products that meet evolving consumer needs.

Learn more at www.allurebeautyconcepts.com

About Independent Beauty Association

Founded in 1974, the Independent Beauty Association (IBA) is a non-profit trade association representing more than 600 entrepreneurial companies across North America. IBA supports the success of independent cosmetic and personal care businesses operating in the U.S. market through education, advocacy, and resources. Its diverse membership spans the entire beauty ecosystem—from brands, contract manufacturers, raw material and packaging suppliers to retailers and service providers in legal, regulatory, technical, and operational fields.

SOURCE Allure Beauty Concepts