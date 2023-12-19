Allure Bridals Expands Powerhouse Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Portia & Scarlett

Allure Bridals

Dec. 19, 2023

Leader in international bridal design to foray into formalwear, acquiring prom and pageant force: Australia-based Portia & Scarlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Bridals, the award-winning bridal brand renowned for its rich heritage in craftsmanship and design, is proud to announce the pivotal acquisition welcoming Portia & Scarlett, the Australia-based force behind innovative and provocative formalwear, into its family of brands.

As Allure Bridals assumes leadership of the Portia & Scarlett business, the union launches an exciting new venture into the prom and pageant space.  The acquisition ignites a shared pursuit to expand the brand's global reach while continuing to foster the leading-edge designs behind it.

Founded in 2014, Portia & Scarlett rose to global acclaim for its stunning pageant looks and commitment to crafting stylish dresses with superior workmanship.  Today, the brand continues to prioritize and is celebrated for its designs that feature contemporary fabrics, trending color palettes, and expert construction, tailored for a broad range of sizes.  With over 2,000 styles sold in 47 countries worldwide, this acquisition further positions Portia & Scarlett for future growth as part of the Allure Bridals brand portfolio. 

"Championing innovation and continual evolution is at the core of the mission for both brands," said Kelly Crum, CEO. "This union marks a shared milestone, and seamlessly aligns with our mutual commitment to excellence in the bridal, formalwear and prom industries.  We look forward to expanding Portia & Scarlett's global presence and reaching new heights together." 

On the heels of the debut of the Bridgerton Wedding Collection and continued growth of the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, this strategic acquisition signals the next phase of growth, elevating the position of Portia & Scarlett and the Allure Bridals brand family.

ABOUT ALLURE BRIDALS
Allure Bridals is a longstanding, award-winning leader in the bridal industry, with over 20 years of designs that continue to capture the dreams of brides around the world. The Allure Bridals brand portfolio showcases flagship bridal collections, bridesmaids dresses, and cutting-edge suiting and proprietary textiles. Designer collaborations include the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and 2023 debut Bridgerton Wedding Collection. Known for exceptional artisanship, attention to detail, and innovative designs, Allure offers a range of gowns, menswear, and occasion wear for every aesthetic and sensibility. Crafted with care and the values of a family-owned and operated company, Allure Bridals is here to make dreams come true.

ABOUT PORTIA & SCARLETT
Portia & Scarlett, a global leader in formalwear, is universally renowned for its sophisticated designs and unwavering commitment to superior quality. Since 2014, the Australia-based brand has captivated the fashion world with dazzling gowns featuring sumptuous fabrics, trending hues, and expert construction. With a strategic presence in the USA, UK, and Australia, along with a vast network of nearly 1,000 stockists worldwide, Portia & Scarlett continues to redefine the standards of luxury event wear. The label combines innovation and tradition to create breathtaking collections, designed to resonate with a global clientele. As Portia & Scarlett forges ahead as part of the Allure Bridals brand family, the brand remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the world of formalwear – offering a timeless and enchanting experience for those seeking unparalleled elegance.

