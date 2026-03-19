Allure Security Raises $17M Series B to Scale AI-Native Defense Against Digital Impersonation and Disinformation

Led by Riverside Acceleration Capital, with participation from existing investors Curql Collective, Glasswing Ventures, and Gutbrain Ventures, the round brings total funding to $43M and will accelerate platform expansion and go-to-market scale.

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Security, the AI-native disinformation defense company, today announced it has closed a $17 million Series B funding round led by Riverside Acceleration Capital, with participation from existing investors Curql, Glasswing Ventures, and Gutbrain Ventures. The round brings Allure Security's total funding to $43 million.

The financing comes as AI-powered fraud reaches unprecedented scale. The FBI reported $16.6 billion in cybercrime losses, up 33% year over year, with phishing and spoofing as the most frequently reported attack category and deepfake fraud attempts surging 3,000% in a single year. Allure Security is built for this shift.

Demand for the platform has accelerated, with Allure Security delivering 350% growth over two years and now serving more than 300 customers. Its detection platform analyzes more than 10 million digital assets daily, and in 2025, it identified impersonation attacks against more than 700 financial institution brands. Customers include The Kraft Group, AmTrust Financial, Campbell's, Palo Alto Networks, VyStar Credit Union, and Webster Bank.

"Customers don't need another stream of alerts. They need a partner that takes full responsibility for the outcome," said Josh Shaul, CEO of Allure Security. "Our model combines autonomous AI agents with expert human judgment, so we don't have to choose between speed and accuracy. We deliver both."

"When we first engaged with Allure Security, we discovered a scope of brand impersonation we didn't know existed: counterfeit storefronts, fraudulent ads, and misleading content targeting our brands across the web and social media. Allure now handles detection and takedown across our entire portfolio, resolving threats in hours that previously took days and multiple teams to address. They've become an essential part of how we protect our brands and the fans and customers who trust them," said Michael Israel, CIO of The Kraft Group.

"Allure Security is one of the few companies built for the reality of AI-powered deception at scale," said Zak Ray, Partner at Riverside Acceleration Capital. "Their ability to detect impersonation early, respond autonomously, and operate efficiently makes them a standout in this market."

"Brand impersonation is one of the fastest-growing threats facing financial institutions of all sizes, and credit unions are seeing it firsthand. Allure Security has consistently delivered the speed and coverage that this problem demands. We're proud to continue backing the team," said Nick Evens, President and CEO of Curql Collective.

Gartner has named disinformation security a Top 10 Strategic Technology Trend and predicts that by 2028, half of all enterprises will adopt solutions in this category, up from less than 5% today. With the new funding, Allure Security will deepen its AI-native platform, expand its go-to-market team, and extend into new verticals beyond financial services.

To learn more, visit alluresecurity.com.

About Allure Security

Allure Security is the AI-native platform for disinformation defense. Its platform detects and dismantles digital impersonation threats, including phishing sites, fake executive identities, rogue mobile apps, and coordinated disinformation campaigns, across the web, social media, mobile, and the dark web. Combining AI-powered detection, patented deception technology, and managed response backed by a 24x7 Security Operations Center, Allure Security helps enterprises find threats earlier and neutralize them faster. Headquartered in Boston, the company is backed by Riverside Acceleration Capital, Curql Collective, Glasswing Ventures, and Gutbrain Ventures.

About Riverside Acceleration Capital

Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) supports B2B software companies through two strategies: RAC Growth Equity (RAC GE), which helps accelerate company growth and builds long-term value through non-control equity investments; and RAC Growth Lending (RAC GL), which provides growth loans to help companies hit critical milestones and proof-points. Both RAC strategies emphasize partnering with founders to accelerate growth by leveraging RAC's deep software expertise and operational resources to help businesses scale and create lasting value.

RAC has supported more than 90 B2B software companies since its founding in 2016 and is part of The Riverside Company. For more information, visit www.riverside.ac.

Contact:

Ben Rogers

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SOURCE Allure Security, Inc.