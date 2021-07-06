Allure Store Opens Its Doors In New York City

The store sells a curated selection of more than 280 makeup, haircare and skincare products from more than 150 brands, which have been handpicked by the brand's very own beauty experts and have been previously featured in Allure. The store provides an unparalleled level of expertise and innovation by bringing the pages of Allure into a physical retail space where customers can shop by the award-winning brand's headlines.

"We are so excited to open the doors to the Allure Store and welcome people who are already part of our audience and those who may be meeting Allure for the first time," said Michelle Lee, Allure editor in chief. "This space provides an extraordinary opportunity to highlight Allure's favorite brands, and gives shoppers the chance to experience our editors' picks, including the Best of Beauty Award winners, all in one place."

"As consumers begin to return to in-store shopping, innovation is critical for brands to cut through the noise. Allure Store is reimagining retail with an entirely new approach to beauty, combining its trusted editorial voice and unparalleled expertise to create a first of its kind, 360-degree immersive shopping experience. The store illustrates how much we can flex our powerful brands by extending Allure's iconic IP into a physical retail space," said Markus Grindel, managing director, global brand licensing, Condé Nast.

Allure Store, designed with a truly immersive, content-driven format, reflects Allure's content themes including the iconic Best of Beauty Awards, with seasonal product changes. The store also implements a range of tech features for an efficient shopping experience, such as augmented reality capabilities that enable customers to try products virtually, and QR codes that drive customers to multimedia content where they can discover everything they need to know about a product. Additionally, smart mirrors let users become creators by using the product samples to create looks, which the mirror then captures. Featured brands and Allure's editorial team will regularly host in-store events, tutorials, and masterclasses. New York-based brand, Still Here NY, has designed custom uniform jumpsuits for Store staff.

The store will serve as a physical extension of the Allure brand, inviting shoppers and the beauty community at large to join its audience of over 25 million readers. As the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021, it has experienced a 5% year-over-year increase in traffic and a 13% year-over-year increase in time spent, reflecting consumers' increasing reliance on insights and product recommendations from beauty experts they trust.

Allure Store is open from July 1 between 11am-7pm every day and is at 191 Lafayette Street, New York City. Visit www.allure.shop.

Allure Store operates as a partnership between Condé Nast and the STÔUR Group. Allure is published in the U.S. by Condé Nast and in South Korea under license agreement with Doosan Group.

Allure is the beauty expert, with a mission is to investigate and celebrate beauty and fashion with objectivity and candor, and to examine appearance in a larger cultural context. Through its journalistic approach and high aesthetic standards, Allure delivers content with credentials, which yields unwavering consumer trust.

Condé Nast is a global media company, home to iconic brands including Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Glamour, AD, Vanity Fair and Wired, among many others. The company's award-winning content reaches 72 million consumers in print, 442 million in digital and 452 million across social platforms, and generates more than 1 billion video views each month. The company is headquartered in New York and London, and operates in 32 markets worldwide including China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Latin America, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S., with local license partners across the globe. Launched in 2011, Condé Nast Entertainment is an award-winning production and distribution studio that creates programming across film, television, social and digital video and virtual reality. [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE The Allure Store

Related Links

https://allure.shop

