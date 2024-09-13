Allurity completes strategic acquisition of Lyvoc, continuing its European growth journey

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity proudly announces the strategic acquisition of Lyvoc, a premier cybersecurity integration partner renowned for its expertise in supporting its clients to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Allurity, enhancing its market position and expanding its comprehensive cybersecurity offering.

Lyvoc, based in France, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Cloud Security and Security Compliance Automation. With a dedicated team of more than 50 passionate cybersecurity professionals, Lyvoc has built focused partnerships with Okta (for IAM), Drata (for Security Compliance Automation) and Wiz (for Cloud Security) and has trusted relationships with more than 150 customers. The strong technical expertise, combined with organizational change management and project management skills, ensures a seamless integration and superior service delivery.

"By joining forces with Lyvoc, Allurity enhances its capabilities with advanced cybersecurity integration services and deep technical expertise," stated Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity. "This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to become the preferred partner for tech-enabled cybersecurity services in Europe. It not only expands our global impact but also strengthens our mission to create a safe digital world. Lyvoc brings a highly skilled team of passionate cybersecurity specialists and establishes our presence in France, a key market for cybersecurity in Europe."

"Lyvoc has always been at the forefront of delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions to protect against evolving cyber threats. We have been awarded #1 Okta partner in EMEA 2 years in a row," said Roland Kamara, Founder/CEO of Lyvoc. "Joining forces with Allurity allows us to expand our core partnerships (Okta, Wiz, Drata) to more countries and combine our strengths to offer holistic cybersecurity services. Together, we are poised to set new standards in cybersecurity, ensuring that our clients receive the best protection and insights."

The Allurity group now includes nine premier brands across Europe, including Spanish Aiuken, Swedish Arctic Group and ID North, Portuguese CloudComputing, Danish CSIS, British SecAlliance, Swiss SECURIX, German SRLabs and now French Lyvoc. This acquisition accelerates Allurity's strategy to become the leading cybersecurity powerhouse in Europe. Currently, the group generates approximately EUR 120 million in revenue, serving customers globally.

Allurity is a group of tech-enabled cybersecurity service providers with a common mission of enabling a safe digital world.

Allurity comprises nine best-in-class cybersecurity brands across Europe, serving clients globally and leveraging the combined expertise of its members. The group offers a comprehensive range of services, from proactive to reactive solutions, to enhance data protection and mitigate the impact of cybercrime. Supported by Trill Impact, a pioneering Swedish impact investor, Allurity is dedicated to driving positive societal change while achieving competitive financial returns.

Lyvoc is a team of passionate cybersecurity professionals dedicated to accelerating and securing all customers' digital transformation. By partnering with industry-leading SaaS solutions such as Okta, Wiz, and Drata, Lyvoc delivers a comprehensive approach to protecting identities, securing cloud environments, and ensuring compliance with various standards. The team brings together deep technical expertise in cybersecurity and development, paired with strong organizational change management and project management capabilities.

