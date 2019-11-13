Allwell from MHS Announces Partnership With National Council on Aging To Prevent Falls Among Seniors

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allwell from MHS announces a partnership with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to help prevent falls among Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older and can threaten their safety and independence, as well as generate great economic and personal hardships. However, through evidence-based falls prevention programs and partnerships between organizations like Allwell and NCOA, the number of falls among older adults can be substantially reduced.

"Research shows that older adults living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, poor oral health, hearing loss and vision loss are at a greater risk for falls. Allwell from MHS is pleased to partner with NCOA to help address risk factors and educate our Medicare Advantage beneficiaries on ways to prevent falls," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "Whether it is assessing their homes for fall hazards, educating them on the correct usage of prescription medication or teaching them how to properly use physical activity to reduce fall risks, our program aims to prevent falls and help our older members live healthy lifestyles."

Allwell Medicare Advantage plans have a number of included benefits to help members improve or maintain their health, which is critical to preventing falls. For instance, most plans include vision and hearing care, a gym membership and an OTC (over-the-counter) benefit to make getting vitamins and other important supplements easy. "All of these benefits, along with the outreach programs we offer, will help many of our members avoid falls and the consequences that come with them," said O'Toole.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can shop for an Allwell Medicare Advantage product from MHS that will meet their healthcare needs and budget during the Annual Enrollment Period through December 7, 2019.

Consumers and their family members can compare and purchase products at allwell.mhsindiana.com, or by calling 1-877-891-6093 to speak to a licensed Medicare sales representative.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

