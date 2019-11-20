Allwell From Superior HealthPlan Announces Partnership With National Council On Aging To Prevent Falls Among Seniors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allwell from Superior HealthPlan announces a partnership with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to help prevent falls among Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older and can threaten their safety and independence, as well as generate great economic and personal hardships. However, through evidence-based falls prevention programs and partnerships between organizations like Allwell from Superior HealthPlan and NCOA, the number of falls among older adults can be substantially reduced.

"Research shows that older adults living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, poor oral health, hearing loss and vision loss are at a greater risk for falls. Superior is pleased to partner with NCOA to help address risk factors and educate our Medicare Advantage beneficiaries on ways to prevent falls," said Mark Sanders, CEO for Superior HealthPlan. "Whether it is assessing their homes for fall hazards, educating them on the correct usage of prescription medication or teaching them how to properly use physical activity to reduce fall risks, our program aims to prevent falls and help our older members live healthy lifestyles."

Allwell Medicare Advantage plans have a number of included benefits to help members improve or maintain their health, which is critical to preventing falls. For instance, most plans include vision and hearing care, a gym membership and an over-the-counter (OTC) benefit to make getting vitamins and other important supplements easy. "All of these benefits, along with the outreach programs we offer, will help many of our members avoid falls and the consequences that come with them," said Sanders.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can shop for an Allwell Medicare Advantage product from Superior HealthPlan that will meet their healthcare needs and budget during the Annual Enrollment Period through December 7, 2019.

Consumers and their family members can compare and purchase products on the Allwell from Superior HealthPlan website, or by calling 1-844-796-6811 to speak to a licensed Medicare sales representative.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

Allwell is contracted with Medicare for HMO and HMO SNP plans, and with some state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Allwell depends on contract renewal.

