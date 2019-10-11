Allwell From Superior HealthPlan Earns 4.5 Out Of 5.0 In Latest Medicare Quality Ratings From CMS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allwell from Superior HealthPlan has earned 4.5 of 5.0 stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in their annual Star Ratings report. The latest ratings are based on a number of quality-of-care measures and member experience ratings for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan enrollees. CMS elevated the company's rating for the 2020 plan year from 3.5 to 4.5 stars for the Allwell from Superior HealthPlan DSNP plan in Texas.

"The latest ratings from CMS are a true reflection of our ongoing commitment to provide quality and holistic health care to each individual we serve," said Susan Mills, Sr. Vice President of Quality Improvement at Superior. "I'm proud of the work that not only our employees have done over the past year to improve our quality ratings, but also of our strong relationship with providers and other community partners across Texas who our members depend on each day."

Each year, CMS reviews the measures it analyzes and updates its Star Ratings for the following plan year, taking into account plan performance related to member satisfaction, customer service and quality measures. The ratings are based in part on Health Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) and Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS). Some measures analyzed by CMS are:

Whether members got various screening tests, vaccines and other check-ups.

How often members with certain conditions got recommended tests and treatments.

Member experience with the health plan.

How well the plan handles member calls and questions.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can start shopping for an Allwell product that will meet their healthcare needs and budget during the Open Enrollment period from October 15 through December 7, 2019. Consumers and their family members can compare and purchase products on the Allwell from Superior HealthPlan website.

Allwell from Superior HealthPlan's products include a variety of benefits including no or low cost primary care provider (PCP) visits, prescription drugs, inpatient hospital care and urgent care service. Members also have access to extra services such as routine vision, hearing and dental services as well as over-the-counter medications and fitness discounts. Benefits vary by region and plan.

Superior HealthPlan has been providing healthcare services to Texas communities since 1999. The health plan currently serves more than 1.3 million members throughout the state.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at Allwell.SuperiorHealthplan.com.

Allwell is contracted with Medicare for HMO and HMO SNP plans, and with some state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Allwell depends on contract renewal.

