allwhere Announces New Integration With Jamf to Power Zero-Touch Apple Device Management

News provided by

allwhere

Dec 12, 2025, 13:29 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- allwhere, the global platform for employee laptop retrieval and IT asset management, has launched a new integration with Jamf. This gives organizations a seamless way to automate the deployment, management, and retrieval of Apple devices worldwide.

The integration connects Jamf's industry-leading Apple device management with allwhere's end-to-end logistics and lifecycle capabilities. Together, they enable companies to:

Continue Reading
allwhere Announces New Integration With Jamf to Power Zero-Touch Apple Device Management
allwhere Announces New Integration With Jamf to Power Zero-Touch Apple Device Management

  • Automatically sync device and user data between Jamf and allwhere
  • Create new assets in allwhere the moment a device is enrolled in Jamf
  • Maintain real-time, accurate hardware details with daily data sync
  • Extend lifecycle workflows beyond deployment to retrievals, repairs, redeployments, recycling, and more

By combining Jamf's "source-of-truth" device data with allwhere's global operations network, companies can reduce IT workload, deliver zero-touch onboarding, and support remote teams with consistent, secure provisioning.

About allwhere

allwhere is a laptop retrieval and IT procurement company that automates the IT asset lifecycle for companies ranging from startups to enterprises.

Contact

Director of Marketing
Brent Singleton
Allwhere
[email protected] 

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844599/allwhere.jpg

SOURCE allwhere

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo