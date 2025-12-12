allwhere Announces New Integration With Jamf to Power Zero-Touch Apple Device Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- allwhere, the global platform for employee laptop retrieval and IT asset management, has launched a new integration with Jamf. This gives organizations a seamless way to automate the deployment, management, and retrieval of Apple devices worldwide.

The integration connects Jamf's industry-leading Apple device management with allwhere's end-to-end logistics and lifecycle capabilities. Together, they enable companies to:

Automatically sync device and user data between Jamf and allwhere

Create new assets in allwhere the moment a device is enrolled in Jamf

Maintain real-time, accurate hardware details with daily data sync

Extend lifecycle workflows beyond deployment to retrievals, repairs, redeployments, recycling, and more

By combining Jamf's "source-of-truth" device data with allwhere's global operations network, companies can reduce IT workload, deliver zero-touch onboarding, and support remote teams with consistent, secure provisioning.

