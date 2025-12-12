allwhere Announces New Integration With Jamf to Power Zero-Touch Apple Device Management
News provided byallwhere
Dec 12, 2025, 13:29 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- allwhere, the global platform for employee laptop retrieval and IT asset management, has launched a new integration with Jamf. This gives organizations a seamless way to automate the deployment, management, and retrieval of Apple devices worldwide.
The integration connects Jamf's industry-leading Apple device management with allwhere's end-to-end logistics and lifecycle capabilities. Together, they enable companies to:
- Automatically sync device and user data between Jamf and allwhere
- Create new assets in allwhere the moment a device is enrolled in Jamf
- Maintain real-time, accurate hardware details with daily data sync
- Extend lifecycle workflows beyond deployment to retrievals, repairs, redeployments, recycling, and more
By combining Jamf's "source-of-truth" device data with allwhere's global operations network, companies can reduce IT workload, deliver zero-touch onboarding, and support remote teams with consistent, secure provisioning.
About allwhere
allwhere is a laptop retrieval and IT procurement company that automates the IT asset lifecycle for companies ranging from startups to enterprises.
Contact
Director of Marketing
Brent Singleton
Allwhere
[email protected]
Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844599/allwhere.jpg
SOURCE allwhere
Share this article