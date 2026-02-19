allwhere Establishes Local Canadian Presence to Streamline IT Lifecycle Management and Logistics

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- allwhere, the leading IT asset management company, today announced the launch of its dedicated Canada Depot and the establishment of a local Canadian business entity. This expansion allows allwhere to provide direct, localized support to Canadian organizations and multinational companies with talent in the region, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative to international shipping.

By operating as a domestic partner within Canada, allwhere is significantly reducing the complexity of hardware management. The move eliminates the logistical hurdles of shipping from the U.S., providing customers with faster turnaround times and a simplified financial experience through local billing.

"Establishing a physical footprint and a formal entity in Canada is a major milestone for our customers," said Tony Solomon, VP of Global Operations at allwhere. "We are now meeting Canadian businesses where they are—providing the same high-touch, responsive service we are known for, but with the speed and tax efficiencies of a local partner. This isn't just about moving hardware; it's about providing a frictionless infrastructure for the modern Canadian workforce."

Eliminating Costs and Complexity

A key benefit of allwhere's local entity is the streamlined financial process for clients. By partnering with a domestic Canadian provider, organizations can avoid the complexities and additional costs of cross-border value-added taxes (VAT) and import duties. This local-to-local model ensures that IT budgets are spent on technology and talent rather than administrative overhead and international fees.

Full-Service Local Infrastructure

The new Canada Depot is a comprehensive hub providing end-to-end support for the IT lifecycle, including:

Rapid retrieval, storage, and deployment of devices across all provinces. Device Lifecycle Services: Secure data wiping, hardware repair, and sustainable recycling or reselling programs.

Secure data wiping, hardware repair, and sustainable recycling or reselling programs. Industry-Leading Speed: Features such as same-day deployments and next-day overnight shipping to ensure zero downtime for distributed teams.

Features such as same-day deployments and next-day overnight shipping to ensure zero downtime for distributed teams. Upcoming Technical Features: In the near future, the Canada Depot will expand to include device provisioning, custom imaging, and asset tagging.

A Growing Global Footprint

The opening of the Canada Depot is part of allwhere's aggressive global expansion. allwhere currently operates full-service depots in the UK, EU, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Later this year, the company plans to further scale its infrastructure into the APAC region, with upcoming depot services in Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and more.

Beyond the physical infrastructure, allwhere's expansion brings its "human-first" approach to every region. Every client is backed by a dedicated, reliable, and responsive support staff, ensuring that complex hardware workflows are managed with precision and care.

About allwhere

allwhere is a laptop retrieval and IT procurement company that automates the IT asset lifecycle for companies ranging from startups to enterprises. From procurement and deployment to storage, maintenance, and retrieval, allwhere provides the infrastructure businesses need to support a global, distributed workforce.

