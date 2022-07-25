allwhere Secures $9.5M in Seed Funding; Launches to Help Companies Create a Best-in-Class Workplace in a Work-From-Anywhere World

Founded within DESCOvery in 2021 by CEO Oscar Mattsson, allwhere is a people-first company that empowers teams to stay productive and engaged — wherever they may be. This includes working with companies to implement holistic remote work solutions, manage the full lifecycle of equipment from procurement to storage and disposal, and provide world-class onboarding, engagement, retention, and wellness programs while lowering costs by leveraging allwhere's economies of scale.

The seed funding will enable allwhere to hire talent and establish its executive team, scale operations and expand the capabilities of its platform. After piloting its services across North America, Latin America and Europe, allwhere is empowering distributed teams to come together however they are most engaged and productive.

For more than a decade, allwhere's leadership team has been innovating the future of work. Oscar began his career at WeWork, where he was a founding member of its enterprise business, later working with partners to expand WeWork's value proposition beyond office-space and into daycare, food & beverage, mobility, and other benefits. He is joined by Ben Kessler, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, and Josh Rosenthal, Head of Customer Experience, both WeWork alumni inspired by the company's original mission of enabling flexible work. Practicing what they preach, allwhere has adopted a hybrid approach with an office in Brooklyn and all three executives working in different cities across the US, while running the company in a collaborative and cohesive way.

After speaking with hundreds of business leaders who faced the logistical challenges of providing a positive work-from-anywhere environment, Oscar saw an opportunity to create a solution that caters to different work styles and enables companies to deliver the tools, products and services needed for employees who are remote, hybrid, and on-site.

"No one-size fits all for the new world of work. For much too long, companies were only equipped for in-office setups and struggled to accommodate a variety of work styles. Allwhere is here to change that," said Oscar Mattsson, CEO and Founder of allwhere. "Now, companies must offer flexible work environments to attract and retain the best talent. We work closely with them to relieve the headaches of providing an optimal work experience anywhere, so internal teams can focus on high priority deliverables like employee engagement, professional development and more."

The pandemic has shifted how companies and teams work, with 42% currently having a hybrid schedule and 39% currently working entirely from home. With volatile markets and shifts in corporate budgets and spending, allwhere allows HR, Ops and IT teams to save time and money by combining procurement of hardware, logistics, and benefits into one platform that can deploy, track, and activate equipment in just one click. This allows companies to manage resources more efficiently. On average to date, allwhere customers save more than 20% on employee equipment, perks, and overhead with internal teams saving an average of eight hours per new hire.

"Allwhere has been the solution to all of our logistical problems — and, more recently, our swag, as well. It allows our teams to design their own workspaces, which is not only fun for them, but saves time for us," says Brenda Rodriguez, Director of People at Found. "Allwhere allows us to focus on the work we have to do, rather than the logistics of how we're going to supply equipment to our teams."

A champion for companies small and large, allwhere supports teams at any stage of their growth, whether they're scaling up, back, or maintaining status quo. In an environment where businesses and employees are facing uncertainty, allwhere provides the support needed to efficiently and effectively scale and manage teams, providing a seamless experience throughout the employee lifecycle.

