allWomen.tech Closes the Gender Gap in the Tech Industry Through Their International Courses for Women in Data Science, Product Management and UX in Barcelona, Spain

BARCELONA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- allWomen.tech is the first international tech academy designed specifically for women who are interested in entering technical disciplines. From product leadership to digital experiences to advanced data management, allWomen works to support females in seamlessly entering each aspect of the tech industry to help close the gender gap.

Moreover, allWomen is offering a unique opportunity to women in the United States: the chance to develop their technological knowledge in the epicenter of the business ecosystem of Southern Europe, Barcelona.

These courses, taught completely in English, provide women from the United States who are interested in tech with not only an intensive training in the sector of their choosing - but an opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture of the entrepreneurial and technological ecosystem of sunny Barcelona. The allWomen offerings cover disciplines like the management and leadership of products and digital experiences, as well as data science with a focus on leading their students into the world of Artificial Intelligence. All this, with the drive to create a supportive and empowering space for an international group of women.

allWomen was founded in Barcelona back in 2018 by two female serial entrepreneurs, Laura Fernández and Cecila Tham, an American herself. In only one year, they have created a community of over 6,000 women representing more than 30 nationalities.

But their commitment to supporting a diverse group of women in tech doesn't stop there. They've held more than 40 training courses and female recruitment events, among which the 'SheHacks adidas' female hackathon stands out. They've offered scholarships to help women with less access to resources through collaborations with companies like Skyscanner. They've even helped their students find jobs with more than 20 startups and corporations like Nestle, Letgo, Typeform and Xing, to name a few.

According to Laura Fernández, the CEO of allWomen and expert in the creation of disruptive training programs, allWomen.tech was born out of the necessity for a collective of women in the tech sector that desperately requires an increase in female representation. They currently barely represent 25% of employees. "We want to do it from the perspective and experience of empowering women," Fernández stated. "Because knowledge and self confidence are our most valuable tools in a world of constant evolution."

