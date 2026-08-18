Allworth Financial Named to InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star RIA Firms List for High-Net-Worth Clients

National recognition highlights Allworth's high-touch, integrated advisory model for high-net-worth families.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allworth Financial, an award-winning, full-service national registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced its inclusion on InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star RIA Firms (High-Net-Worth) list. The recognition places Allworth among 110 RIAs nationwide built around serving high-net-worth (HNW) clients. Within that group, Allworth was named to the report's highest tier, covering firms managing more than $5 billion in assets.

The recognition comes as Allworth continues to build momentum following its June 2026 strategic investment partnership with Integrum Holdings, Lightyear Capital, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, structured to accelerate the firm's organic growth and expand its national footprint through partnerships with like-minded advisory practices. In the months since, Allworth has continued to invest in the people, resources, and capabilities that support a coordinated, high-touch experience for its most complex clients, including expanded estate planning resources, access to private markets, and dedicated client service teams.

"This recognition reflects what we've been building toward as we scale: a national platform that never loses the high-touch, integrated advice our clients expect," said John Bunch, Chief Executive Officer of Allworth Financial. "Serving high-net-worth families well means bringing together investment management, tax, and estate planning under one roof, delivered by advisors clients know and trust. Our recent investment partnership has only strengthened our ability to do that at scale, and this recognition is a good measure of that progress."

To learn more about Allworth Financial, visit AllworthFinancial.com.

Methodology

The 5-Star RIA Firms (HNW) list is compiled using data self-reported by advisory firms to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form ADV. To qualify, a firm must maintain at least $100 million in total regulatory assets under management and derive more than 70 percent of its business from HNW clients, as defined on Form ADV. The recognition is based entirely on this publicly available regulatory data, with no pay-to-play component.

About Allworth Financial

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Folsom, California, Allworth Financial is a national, full-service registered investment advisory firm with more than $40 billion in assets under management and administration. Serving clients in all 50 states through more than 40 offices nationwide, Allworth delivers integrated financial planning services, including investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, insurance, and 401(k) management. Backed by Integrum Holdings, Lightyear Capital, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the firm has completed more than 45 acquisitions since 2018. Consistently recognized as a top 20 RIA by Barron's, Allworth delivers personalized financial guidance, supported by experienced professionals and an industry-leading platform, to help clients plan wisely and enjoy life. For more information, visit: AllworthFinancial.com.

SOURCE Allworth Financial