Allworth Financial Strengthens Up-Market Capabilities in Boston Through FSA Wealth Management Acquisition

Firm deepens its strategic foothold in Greater Boston, one of the nation's most dynamic wealth and life sciences hubs, as demand for sophisticated financial planning accelerates.

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allworth Financial, an award-winning, full-service national RIA, today announced the acquisition of FSA Wealth Management ("FSA"), a Needham, Massachusetts-based fiduciary advisory firm with $460 million in assets under management. The deal supports Allworth's long-term strategy of moving further up-market by expanding its advisory capabilities in regions where clients increasingly require sophisticated, integrated financial planning. As part of the transition, FSA's team will relocate to Allworth's existing office in Waltham, MA.

The acquisition brings six professionals, including five financial advisors, into the Allworth organization. Among them are managing partners Gavin Morrissey, JD, LLM , and Simon Heslop, CFA®, who will continue to serve clients while contributing to Allworth's growing advisory depth in the region.

"Greater Boston continues to be a key market for Allworth, and FSA's team brings exactly the type of talent and client relationships that strengthen our position there," said John Bunch, CEO of Allworth Financial. "They've built meaningful trust across diverse high-net-worth client communities that increasingly require the type of comprehensive, complex planning Allworth is uniquely positioned to deliver. FSA's advisors bring decades of experience, a deep commitment to fiduciary service, and a collaborative mindset that aligns with Allworth's culture." Building on the momentum of Allworth's October acquisition of Shorepoint Capital, the addition of FSA reflects the firm's continued focus on scaling its capabilities and expanding within priority growth markets. Together, the two transactions accelerate Allworth's presence in one of the country's most competitive and opportunity-rich regions. With a team of highly experienced advisors who serve long-standing successful households, FSA enhances Allworth's up-market capabilities and brings specialized expertise in complex retirement and tax planning.

"Our team was drawn to Allworth because of their experienced leadership team and the support they provide to advisors," said Morrissey. "Allworth has the resources in place to take care of the tasks that often pull advisors away from what matters most—taking care of clients. By freeing up our time and providing a deep bench of expertise, Allworth allows us to deliver an even higher level of service."

With no structural or leadership changes planned, FSA clients will continue working directly with their existing advisors while gaining access to Allworth's full suite of resources, including advanced tax and estate planning support, investment research, and a robust client experience platform. For FSA's leadership, the decision to join Allworth was rooted in a shared client-first focus and strong cultural alignment.

"From the moment I met John, it was clear that Allworth is led by someone who truly understands the RIA industry and the growing complexity advisors face as client expectations rise," said Heslop. "We've always taken a team-based approach to serving clients, and Allworth fosters that same spirit of collaboration. We're excited to leverage their capabilities and continue enhancing our service model for years to come."

FSA was represented by Houlihan Lokey, a leading global Investment Bank.

Advisors and firms seeking to join Allworth's national platform can find partnership details at allworthfinancial.com/partnerwithus.

