Allxon Collaborates with NVIDIA to Deploy Generative AI at the Industrial Edge

Combining Powerful Fleet Management with Modern AI Software Stacks and Development Workflows through NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allxon today announced a collaborative effort with NVIDIA to help manage fleets of NVIDIA Jetson Orin -powered industrial edge solutions that combine its fleet management platform with NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson - a modern microservices-based app stack and streamlined developer workflow.

Allxon, a preferred third-party fleet management partner for NVIDIA, collaborates to deploy Generative AI at the Industrial Edge.

As one of the preferred third-party fleet management partners for NVIDIA, Allxon has taken early steps in integrating the NVIDIA Video Storage Toolkit into its Allxon Plugin Station. Driving the edge AI industry to greater heights, Allxon's Fleet Provisioning ensures the efficient deployment of thousands of edge AI devices, while its BSP OTA Updates facilitate seamless software stack updates within Metropolis Microservices for Jetson, including the upcoming NVIDIA JetPack 6 releases.

Allxon's In-Band and Out-Of-Band remote device management services give NVIDIA Jetson developers a powerful fleet management platform that runs seamlessly with Metropolis Microservices out of the box, saving significant development time and cutting costs.

NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson helps developers modernize their app stack, streamline development and deployment, and future-proof their apps with the ability to bring the latest Gen AI capabilities to any customer through simple API calls. Its application microservices include: video storage and management, pre-built Vision AI inference pipelines, system monitoring, and cloud connectivity. Its platform microservices include system monitoring, IoT gateways, and cloud connectivity services to help with solution maintenance. And its powerful reference workflows help developers get started immediately.

"We believe strongly in the value and problem-solving capabilities of bringing AI to the edge," said Alex Liu, CEO of Allxon. "We are excited to work with NVIDIA to integrate our platform with Metropolis Microservices for Jetson to accelerate the pace of bringing powerful new applications to market and drive edge AI adoption."

Fleet Management with Metropolis Microservices: A Powerful Combination

Combining Allxon's remote edge management with Metropolis Microservices for Jetson will help developers for the first time bring truly enterprise-class, cloud-native solutions to market faster. The powerful SaaS integration accelerates the provisioning and deployment of remote NVIDIA Jetson edge AI system-on-modules at scale by using Allxon Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Solutions and BSP OTA Updates, all simply managed through a single unified Allxon Portal.

Learn more about Allxon's platform https://hubs.li/Q02hn1PG0, and NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson https://developer.nvidia.com/metropolis-microservices .

About Allxon

Allxon, a leading provider in Edge AI Device Management, is an efficient and open Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Collaborating with global independent hardware vendors (IHVs) and software vendors (ISVs), Allxon delivers cutting-edge solutions for key system integrators (SIs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Pioneering first-in-market Out-Of-Band (OOB) Technology to minimize business downtime with innovative disaster recovery solutions, Allxon is an NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem cloud service partner and a preferred third-party fleet management partner for NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson in Taiwan.

SOURCE Allxon Inc.