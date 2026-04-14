Ally Achieves Historic 50/50 Sports Media Pledge One Year Ahead of Schedule

Originally launched in May of 2022 with a five-year target, the 50/50 pledge sought to upend a vicious cycle driving significant disparity in media coverage and economic prosperity of women's sports. Since the launch, the women's sports industry has seen explosive growth – with record viewership, game-changing media and sponsorship deals, highest-ever team valuations and stronger media representation.

The commitment also delivered measurable business results for Ally that validated the company's strategic, early investment in women's sports. Since the pledge launched in 2022, Ally's brand value is up 40% according to Brand Finance. Women's sports fans are 27% more likely to say they trust Ally compared to general consumers and are experiencing record levels of brand awareness.

"When we launched this pledge in 2022, we saw around a corner and believed women's sports was the next significant space in sponsorships because of its positive trajectory — passionate fans, incredible athletes, untapped potential. But, it needed partners willing to help make the infrastructure," said Andrea Brimmer, Ally's Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer. "We wanted to build alongside other brands, leagues, teams and media partners to create real visibility, credibility, and economic momentum for women's sports. Meeting this commitment early isn't a finish line for Ally — it's proof that when you invest in building something meaningful, everyone benefits. And we're not done building."

Breaking the Cycle, Architecting the Infrastructure

In delivering the pledge, Ally collaborated with media partners, leagues, athletes and other brands to help architect new ways to put women's sports in the spotlight and address the vicious cycle. Since launching the pledge, Ally increased its advertising spend on women's sports media more than 4.6X, moving from 10% of its total sports media spending to 50% parity today. Key milestones included:

2022: Worked with CBS and the NWSL to move the championship to primetime network television for the first time, resulting in a record 915,000 viewers — a 71% increase year-over-year.

Worked with CBS and the NWSL to move the championship to primetime network television for the first time, resulting in a record 915,000 viewers — a 71% increase year-over-year. 2023: Executed a multimillion-dollar Disney/ESPN deal where 90% of investment supported women's sports across the ACC, SEC, and NCAA championships.

Executed a multimillion-dollar Disney/ESPN deal where 90% of investment supported women's sports across the ACC, SEC, and NCAA championships. 2024: Became an official USGA partner and helped raise the U.S. Women's Open purse to a record $12 million — still the highest in women's golf today.

Became an official USGA partner and helped raise the U.S. Women's Open purse to a record $12 million — still the highest in women's golf today. 2024: Committed early as the first founding partner of Unrivaled, the professional women's 3-on-3 basketball league.

Committed early as the first founding partner of Unrivaled, the professional women's 3-on-3 basketball league. 2025: Became the WNBA's official banking partner and signed No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, pairing her with veterans Breanna Stewart and Sydney Colson.

Became the WNBA's official banking partner and signed No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, pairing her with veterans Breanna Stewart and Sydney Colson. March 2026: Worked with Scripps Sports and the PWHL to deliver the league's first-ever nationally televised game in the United States, accessible to more than 126 million households.

Ally also invested early with emerging women's sports platforms including Just Women's Sports, Re-Inc, GOALS, TOGETHXR, The Gist, and others, supporting the growth of a more robust media landscape to best serve women's sports fans.

"Over the course of this commitment, we partnered closely with Ally to rethink how the sports media marketplace could work — helping unlock inventory where it didn't previously exist and identifying emerging platforms ahead of traditional benchmarks," said Martin Blich, Executive Director and U.S. Head of Sports Partnerships & Investment, WPP Media. "Reaching the 50/50 milestone validates a deliberate shift in how investment can be structured and demonstrates how media strategy can drive industry-wide change in women's sports."

The Work Continues: Addressing Rising Costs as the Next Challenge

As women's sports have grown, rising costs are creating complicated realities for stakeholders across the ecosystem. Brands and leagues are navigating heightened pressure for immediate revenue and returns, as fans face new financial friction. Ticket prices are rising, the viewing landscape is increasingly complicated, and memorable experiences bolstering lifelong fandom risk becoming accessible only to those with the deepest pockets.

Ally's own Cost of Fandom research found the average sports fan spends more than $1,600 annually on their fandom—with 85% having no dedicated savings for it.

"Brands and fans who contributed to this movement — who filled every seat in a far-off arena, tuned in at nonprime hours, brought the demand to put games in primetime — are now navigating a landscape that's grown faster and become more expensive than anyone expected," said Brimmer. "This is a sign of the explosive growth of the women's game, so on one hand, I'm proud. But, at the same time, this is a delicate moment. We're calling on all those who love women's sports to continue to make the hard decisions to ensure long-term, sustainable growth."

"At a time when fans are choosing to spend, save and give with more intention than ever—57% of sports fans admit they overspend on their love of sports —they deserve a financial services partner willing to step up and support their love of the game. Ally intends to do just that, ensuring women's sports fans can still do fandom right as we continue investing in the growth of the entire ecosystem together," added Brimmer.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

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Contacts:

Christian Bochicchio

Ally Communications (Media)

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial