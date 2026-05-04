Ally announces redemption of its Series B preferred stock

DETROIT, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that it will redeem all 1,350,000 outstanding shares (Preferred Shares) of its 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Series B Preferred Stock) on May 15, 2026 (Redemption Date), representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and an aggregate liquidation preference of $1,350,000,000.

The Preferred Shares will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share of Preferred Shares plus an amount equal to any declared and unpaid dividends for the then-current dividend period up to but excluding the Redemption Date (together, the Redemption Payment). From and after the Redemption Date, all dividends will cease to accrue on the Preferred Shares.

The Preferred Shares will be redeemed on the Redemption Date in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company.

The notice of redemption and related materials were delivered today to registered holders of record of the Preferred Shares. Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the registrar and transfer agent for the Preferred Shares, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., 150 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021 or via telephone at 800-522-6645 (toll free) or 201-680-6578 (non-U.S.).

Investors in the Preferred Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Preferred Shares for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Preferred Shares in which they have a beneficial interest.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial