Ally Announces Several New Leadership Appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today several new leadership appointments to further position the company for the future.

"In joining the company earlier this year, I partnered closely with the leadership team to take a fresh look at our leadership structure, and we have made some shifts to deliver increased value for our customers, employees and shareholders," said Michael Rhodes, Ally's chief executive officer.

Effective immediately, Stephanie Richard has been appointed chief risk officer, responsible for execution of Ally's independent risk management. Throughout Richard's nearly 27-year tenure at Ally, she has served in numerous roles of increasing levels of responsibility within the finance, treasury and risk management functions, including chief audit executive and deputy chief risk officer. She has a long and respected reputation with key regulators and designed the company's risk appetite framework and stress testing process. Ally's prior chief risk officer, Jason Schugel, will transition to an interim senior advisor role before leaving the company.

Meghan (Meg) Ryan has also been promoted to chief audit executive, succeeding Richard. Ryan most recently served as chief financial officer for Ally's Consumer and Commercial Banking businesses, and throughout her 13-year tenure with the company, she's held a variety of finance and treasury-related roles. Ryan has been recognized for her leadership and impact as one of American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking NEXT honorees in 2020 and was honored on the Charlotte Business Journal's 40 under 40 last year.

Additionally, Lindsay Sacknoff will join the company as head of Deposits and Invest, including Customer Care and Experience, effective January 13. She will report to the CEO and will be based in Charlotte. Sacknoff brings more than two decades of banking experience and most recently led USAA's payments and omnichannel sales and services organization. Prior to USAA, Sacknoff served in a wide variety of roles at TD Bank, including Head of US Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments. Sacknoff was also named one of American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking NEXT honorees in 2020.

"I'm looking forward to working with Lindsay to evolve our distinctive advantages and further hone our focus on where we can compete and win in the marketplace," said Rhodes.

In addition, Ali Summerville, Ally's business administration executive, has elected to leave the company. As part of the new structure, Kathie Patterson, Ally's chief human resources officer, will assume responsibility for the Ally Charitable Foundation.

Additionally, Sean Leary has been named chief financial planning and investor relations officer, taking on additional responsibility for all business line chief financial officer duties, continuing to report to Ally's CFO Russ Hutchinson. Leary previously served as the head of investor relations and corporate financial planning and analysis.

Added Rhodes, "Stephanie, Meg and Sean are highly energized leaders and culture carriers who will bring focus, rigor and excellence to their new roles, further supporting our core focus on managing risk and adapting to what's ahead. I would also like to recognize Jason for the immeasurable contributions he made to our company over the past 15 years and wish him all the best."

