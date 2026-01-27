Ally Appoints Distinguished Financial Services Executive and Former Regulator Rodney Hood as Senior Policy Advisor to the CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced the appointment of Rodney Hood as a senior policy advisor to the CEO. In this role, Hood will leverage his nearly three decades of leadership in banking, regulation, risk management and financial inclusion to provide invaluable counsel on political affairs and D.C. engagement, further strengthening Ally's voice in critical policy discussions.

Hood brings an unparalleled depth of experience to Ally, having held multiple presidential appointments across two administrations. He notably served as Acting Comptroller of the Currency and as Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), making him the first individual in U.S. history to lead both federal regulatory agencies responsible for insured depository institutions. During his tenure as Acting Comptroller, he also contributed to the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), served as a voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), and chaired the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC). His prior career includes senior leadership positions with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, NationsBank (now Bank of America), GE Capital, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rodney to Ally as one of my key policy advisors," said Michael Rhodes, Ally's Chief Executive Officer. "His profound understanding of the financial services landscape, coupled with his extensive experience navigating the complexities of Washington D.C., will be instrumental in helping us to grow and innovate for the future. Rodney will be advising us on key political affairs, helping us identify crucial stakeholders, and advocating effectively for policies that support our mission of financial well-being for all."

Beyond his public service, Hood maintains an active and influential presence in the financial sector. He currently serves as an independent director on the boards of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and Zest AI and advises on the International Advisory Board for Strategic Resource Management (SRM).

Hood brings a unique blend of regulatory insight, global perspective, and a career-long commitment to responsible growth and consumer access.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

