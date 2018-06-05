"Jeff is a veteran business leader, and his proven ability to lead top performing teams, combined with his vast understanding of the industry, makes him the perfect choice to take the reins at Ally Commerce," said Bob Anclien, Chairman, Ally Commerce.

Cashman has spent more than 30 years as a leader at world-class technology companies. Before joining Ally Commerce, Cashman spent more than 13 years as a senior executive for Manhattan Associates helping advance the company's growth strategy and serving a pivotal role in more than doubling the company's revenue and building a market valuation of more than $3 billion.

"I am excited to join Ally Commerce at this pivotal point in the company's history," said Cashman. "As I have gotten to know Ally Commerce over the past few months, I recognize that it has two key ingredients for success: great people and a great market opportunity."

About Ally Commerce

Ally Commerce is a complete eCommerce-as-a-service solution for brand manufacturers selling direct-to-consumers online. Our agile and scalable proprietary cloud-based technology and unmatched industry expertise drive profitable growth across all channels: ensuring stores, orders, inventory and fulfillment work seamlessly together—with no integration required. For more information, please visit www.allycommerce.com.

Contact:

Dave Kart

(678) 984-3225

dave.kart@allycommerce.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-commerce-names-veteran-technology-executive-jeff-cashman-ceo-300659563.html

SOURCE Ally Commerce

Related Links

https://allycommerce.com

