Ally declares dividends on Series B and Series C preferred stock

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has declared quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities. Each of these dividends was declared by the board of directors on July 12, 2021 and are payable on Aug. 15, 2021.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $19.9 million, or $14.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2021. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $9.5 million, or $9.53 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2021.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

