Ally Energy Solutions Awarded NCPA 2021 Vendor Contract

Over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors—including national school districts, higher education institutions, local governments, health organizations, and more—are eligible to use NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts to utilize competitively priced products and services from its vendors, now including Ally Energy Solutions.

As a result of the NCPA contract, the Ally team was awarded a contract for Power Factor Correction by a Houston-area school district. The school district was looking to significantly lower their utility bill, so Ally Energy Solutions implemented a turnkey Power Factor Correction solution—ensuring power factor improvement to a guaranteed level. After significant utility demand charge reduction and successful measurement and verification across six campuses, the school district intends to pursue Power Factor Correction from the Ally team at the remainder of their campuses.

About Ally Energy Solutions:

From industrial facilities to school districts, Ally Energy Solutions delivers turnkey energy solutions to institutions across the U.S. Ally looks at energy savings opportunities from the whole facility and facility owner perspective, with an emphasis on relationships over transactions. Through the relentless pursuit of sustainable, financially viable savings opportunities, the Ally team has earned the privilege to serve as the trusted energy advisor to some of the largest facility owners, utilities, and technologists in the world. For more information, visit: ally-energy.com

Media Contact:

Name: Michael Bowman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 469-363-2445

Website: ally-energy.com

SOURCE Ally Energy Solution