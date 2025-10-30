Ally Financial announces board of director appointments

Allan Merrill and Gunther Bright appointed to board

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that Allan Merrill and Gunther Bright have been appointed to its board, effective Nov. 3.

"We're pleased to welcome Allan and Gunther to our board of directors," said Kim Fennebresque, Ally director and chair of the board's Compensation, Nominating, and Governance Committee. "Their blend of skills and experience will be invaluable as Ally transforms into a more focused organization. Allan's track record as a public company CEO and Gunther's extensive background in financial services will bring fresh perspectives to our board, particularly in driving growth and innovation."

Merrill has more than three decades of leadership experience. He currently serves as the chairman, president and CEO of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., a diversified national homebuilder. Merrill joined Beazer as CFO in 2007 and was appointed CEO in 2011. Prior to joining Beazer, Merrill worked in both investment banking and online real estate marketing. He also served on the board of Freddie Mac from 2020 until 2025. Merrill holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bright is a seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in various leadership roles at American Express. Prior to his retirement at the end of 2023, Bright was EVP and general manager for the U.S. Large Market and Global Client Group. Since 2022, Bright has served as a member of the board of directors of TPG, Inc. and previously served as a member of the board of directors of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation and McAfee Corp. He holds a bachelor's degree in international economics from Pace University.

"Including these appointments, the board will have added five new independent directors since 2022, underscoring our ongoing commitment to board refreshment," said Fritz Hobbs, chairman of the board of Ally. "I'm confident that with the addition of Allan and Gunther we're well positioned as a board to continue executing on our focused strategy and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities.

