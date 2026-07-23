Ally Financial Announces Investor Relations and Consumer Servicing Operations Leadership Transitions

Sean Leary Named Head of Consumer Servicing Operations for the Auto Finance Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that Sean Leary has been named Head of Consumer Servicing Operations for the Auto Finance business. In this critical, enterprise-focused role, Leary will report to Doug Timmerman, President of Dealer Financial Services.

Leary most recently served as Ally's Chief Financial Planning and Investor Relations Officer, where he led corporate financial planning and analysis, line-of-business finance activities, procurement and investor relations, where he was responsible for Ally's engagement with the investor and analyst community. Since joining Ally in 2008, he has developed broad expertise across finance, balance sheet management, capital management, and procurement. Leary brings a strong track record of enterprise leadership, financial discipline, and broad business acumen developed over his tenure at Ally.

Investor Relations will be led by Dan Ignacio, Executive Director of Investor Relations & Corporate FP&A, reporting to Russ Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer. Ignacio has spent more than 11 years at Ally, entirely within the CFO Group, including two separate stints in Investor Relations as well as in roles across Auto and Corporate FP&A.

"I've worked closely with Sean throughout my time in the CFO organization and have great respect for how he leads – with discipline, partnership, and genuine care for the people around him," said Russ Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer. "Beyond his financial expertise, Sean has been a strong contributor to Ally's culture and to developing the next generation of talent in our organization. I look forward to seeing him bring that same leadership to this new role in dealer financial services. He leaves Investor Relations in excellent hands with Dan, who leads a strong, experienced team well-positioned to continue delivering for our investors and the analyst community."

Leary will transition to the new role over the next few weeks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.

Contacts:

Dan Ignacio

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5107

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial