Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series C and Series D preferred stock

DETROIT, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2026, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series C and Series D preferred stock securities, payable on August 15, 2026.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 7.100% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, of approximately $20.5 million, or $20.51 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $197 billion in assets and 9.5 million customers (March 31, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial